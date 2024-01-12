IND vs AFG: Shivam Dube credits MS Dhoni for his batting transformation

Shivam Dube's all-round show in the first T20 International of three-match series against Afghanistan helped India take a 1-0 lead. With the T20 World Cup just a few months away and concerns over Hardik Pandya's fitness, Dube is regarded as a possible replacement for Pandya.

In conversation with host broadcaster Sports 18, Dube said he has learned a lot from former India captain MS Dhoni, who was also his captain in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise.

Dube also explained that Dhoni has provided him 2-3 tips to use during different match situations.

"He has given me two or three tips and rated my batting. So, if he rates my batting, I’ll keep playing well."

Dube took one wicket in his two overs and conceded only nine runs. The Mumbai all-rounder revealed in a conversation with Jio Cinema that he has been working on his bowling as well and waiting for the opportunity.







"I have also been working on my bowling for a long time. The changes have come slowly. I waited for an opportunity, got it today (January 11), and bowled well," 30-year-old Dube added.