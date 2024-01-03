Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

T20 World Cup 2024: Suryakumar is a freak in T20 cricket - Nasser Hussain

Since beginning his T20I journey for India in 2021Y, SKY has quickly established himself as one of the best batters in the shortest format of the game, scoring 4 centuries and 17 fifties from 60 T20Is

Suryakumar Yadav hits his fourth T20 international century during India vs South Africa 3rd T20I at Johannesburg. Photo: BCCI

Suryakumar Yadav hits his fourth T20 international century during India vs South Africa 3rd T20I at Johannesburg. File Photo: BCCI

Press Trust of India Dubai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 10:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Suryakumar Yadav is a bit clueless in 50-overs cricket but the swashbuckling batter "is a freak" who is absolutely in command in the shortest format and will be the one to look out for at the T20 World Cup later this year, feels former England skipper Nasser Hussain.
Since beginning his T20I journey for India in 2021, Suryakumar has quickly established himself as one of the best batters in the shortest format of the game, scoring four centuries and 17 fifties from 60 T20Is.

ALSO READ: India vs South Africa 2nd Test Playing 11: Will India make changes in XI?
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
His impressive run got him the No.1 spot in the ICC Rankings for T20I batters in 2022, which he has held on to since. However, the big-hitting batter has struggled to make a similar impact in ODIs.
"The person for the world to watch out for at the moment in T20 is Suryakumar Yadav," Hussain was quoted as saying by the ICC.
"I mean, the bloke is a freak. The cliche of Mr. 360, but some of the shots he plays... and he is a bit of a freak because in fifty-overs cricket, he doesn't quite know when to go, when not to go, what to do.
"But in T20 cricket, he absolutely knows what to do every single time almost, and it's a fun game, T20 cricket and watching SKY, that is absolutely fun," Hussain added.
The T20 World Cup is scheduled to take place in the Caribbean and USA in June, and Hussain has backed South Africa to win their maiden ICC trophy.
"I haven't thought too much about this actually... but I'm going to go with South Africa.

Check India vs South Africa 2nd Test match details and full scorecard here
"England are (reigning) champions, but not playing particularly well at the moment. It's in the Caribbean and West Indies are going OK, then you have Pakistan, so can I choose all of these sides?"

South Africa put some record-breaking performances in the World Cup last year before they lost to eventual champions Australia in the semifinals.

Also Read

Cricket World Cup 2023: Winners list, prize money, venues, mascot, telecast

Here's why Rohit Sharma should play T20 cricket ahead of World Cup in June

'Play 45-50 balls..': Surya reveals Dravid, Rohit's advice for ODI cricket

Wasim Jaffer feels Suryakumar won't be playing ODI World Cup: Here's why

Cricket World Cup 2023 Prize money: How much winner and runner-ups will get

India cricket team over-rated in Test and T20 cricket: Kris Srikkanth

Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott's contract extended for a year

Indian cricket team schedule in 2024: T20 World Cup to Downunder Test tour

IND vs SA: Here's what Rohit Sharma said on his plan for ICC T20 World Cup

Kieron Pollard to join England coaching staff for next year's T20 WC

"I'm going to go for South Africa versus England in the final."

"I'm following (fellow commentator) Simon Doull a little bit here. Before the (50-over) World Cup, he tipped them to win it and it was a little bit left field. I mean, it's still South Africa, one of the great cricketing nations, sporting nations, but I thought that was a good shout from Doully. And they played some brilliant cricket in that World Cup."

Hussain feels Cricket South Africa's T20 league -- the SA20, which was launched last year -- has benefitted the national team.
"I think their (domestic) SA20 competition has really elevated some of their players and they have now got that depth and that class and that talent.
South Africa were without the injured pace duo of Anrich Nortje and Sisanda Magala at the ODI World Cup but the two are expected to be available for the T20 event.
"I don't know where he is with his injury at the moment, but someone like Anrich Nortje is what they were missing maybe in those vital games, towards the end of the World Cup.
"So I think, maybe, if Nortje can get fit for the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and with their dynamic batting line-up, I'm going to look for South Africa," Hussain added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : ICC T20 World Cup Suryakumar Yadav T20 cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 10:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveStock Market Holidays in 2024Train Ticket Booking AppGold Silver Price TodayTruck Drivers' ProtestNew Covid-19 Case UpdatesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon