Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

IND vs SA - Test cricket, ultimate challenge and must be protected: Rohit

Cricket South Africa selected seven uncapped players, including an inexperienced first-timer Neil Brand, for the upcoming tour of New Zealand to accommodate top stars for the cash-rich SA20

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma. Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Cape Town
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 10:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian captain Rohit Sharma feels that it is each and every ICC member's duty to protect the sanctity of Test cricket as it remains the ultimate format.
Cricket South Africa selected seven uncapped players, including an inexperienced first timer Neil Brand, for the upcoming tour of New Zealand to accommodate top stars for the cash-rich SA20, which is coinciding with the Test series.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
All the SA20 franchises are owned by IPL team owners and the move to prioritize franchise cricket has earned widespread criticism.

ALSO READ: India vs South Africa 2nd Test Playing 11: Will India make changes in XI?
For me, Test remains ultimate challenge and we would like to see best players playing that format but everyone has own problems to deal with and make sure there is a reason behind it, Rohit reacted when asked about the CSA move.
But he was clear that he always wants top players to play Tests.
I don't know what the reason is (for SA not picking senior players) and in Test cricket you want to see best players being available but like I said I don't know what internal discussions are in CSA but from my perspective, the priority should be given to Test cricket. It's a challenge that you face everyday, said the Indian skipper.

Check India vs South Africa 2nd Test match details and full scorecard here
India's centrally contracted players aren't allowed to play any other T20 leagues and BCCI doesn't slot international cricket in that phase.
I feel we don't have such problems at this point of time, he smiled.
But when a scribe tried to draw a conjecture that it is BCCI's responsibility to save Test cricket, the skipper replied that onus is not on one or two nations but on all.
Test Cricket is something that we all have to protect and it's not just one or two countries' responsibility but all who are playing, keep it nice and entertaining.
 
"Around the world, you can see some solid Test cricket being played and you have seen results everywhere and competitive cricket being played, so it's everyone's duty to ensure it stays nice and healthy and that is what people come to watch. That's everyone's responsibility, he added.

Also Read

Here's why Rohit Sharma should play T20 cricket ahead of World Cup in June

India squad for SA: Rohit, Surya, Rahul named Tests, T20, ODI captains

IND vs WI 2nd Test: Rohit breaks Gavaskar record; surpasses Dhoni, Sehwag

England vs New Zealand 1st ODI playing 11: Roy not playing; No Boult for NZ

India vs South Africa Test schedule, key stats, match time, live streaming

India vs South Africa 2nd Test: Have to show trust in Prasidh - Rohit

India cricket team over-rated in Test and T20 cricket: Kris Srikkanth

India must learn from Australia, says Rodrigues after ODI whitewash

India vs South Africa 2nd Test Playing 11: Will India make changes in XI?

IND vs SA 2nd Test preview: Bowlers face tall task; Rohit seeks redemption

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rohit Sharma India vs South Africa India cricket team South Africa cricket team ICC World Test Championship Test Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 10:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveStock Market Holidays in 2024Train Ticket Booking AppGold Silver Price TodayYES Bank Share PriceNew Covid-19 Case UpdatesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon