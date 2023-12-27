IND vs SA: When Virat Kohli's wizardry got India a wicket; watch video

Virat Kohli, the Indian maestro, showed his wizardry not with the bat in his hand or with his magical fielding skills, but by doing something unusual with the stump bails. It was after his bail-trick that India secured the wicket of Tony de Zorzi. Courtesy of this act, the 93-run stand between de Zorzi and Dean Elgar was broken.





In the next over, this end became the striker’s end, and Tony de Zorzi came to bat. He was dismissed in the 29th over off the bowling of Jasprit Bumrah, and the bail trick worked for Kohli and Team India.



Broad made the bail-trick famous

The bail-trick, made famous by the now-retired Stuart Broad of England during the last Ashes series, is an old Australian tactic used to break partnerships by relying on the superstition that changing the position of the bails will bring a change in fortune for the fielding team and doom for the batters at the crease.





