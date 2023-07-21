India captain Rohit Sharma has been exceptional during his 80-run knock in the second Test against West Indies. Rohit achieved many milestones during his powerfull knock, which put India in a commanding position on Day 1 of the Port of Spain Test. Rohit Sharma: Second-fastest Indian batter to reach 200-run markDuring in an 80-run knock, the Indian captain went past 2000 runs as an opener in just 40 innings. He took three innings lesser than little master Sunil Gavaskar to achieve the 2000-run mark. Former India opener Virendar Sehwag is the fastest Indian batter to score 2000 runs in red-ball cricket as he reached the magic figure in just 39 inningsFastest Indian batter to reach 2000 runs in TestPlayerInningsVirender Sehwag39Rohit Sharma40Sunil Gavaskar43Rohit Sharma: Fifth highest run-scorer for India in TestsRohit Sharma also surpassed India's legendary captain MS Dhoni and former hard-hitting opener Virender Sehwag during his 80-run knock.With 17281 runs and counting, 36-year-old Rohit is the fifth highest-run getter for India in International cricket. During their illustrious International careers', MS Dhoni scored 17266 runs while Sehwag accumulated 17253 runs.Most runs in international cricket (India)PlayerRunsSachin Tendulkar34357Virat Kohli25461Rahul Dravid24208Sourav Ganguly18575Rohit Sharma17281MS Dhoni17266Virender Sehwag17253 Rohit Sharna-Yashasvi Jaiswal: Third highest opening stand by visiting opening pair at Port of SpainMeanwhile, Rohit along with his new opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal broke a 25-year-old record at Port of Spain as well. The 139-run opening stand between the two is the third-highest opening partnership by visiting openers at Trinidad's Port of Spain.The Indian pair broke the record of English openers Michael Atherton and Alec Stewart, who put up a 129-run stand in 1998. The record for the highest partnership at Port of Spain belongs to Englishmen, Geoffery Boycott and Dennis Amiss. The duo stitched in a 209-run stand against the famed West Indian attack in 1974.While Australia's Arthur Morris and Colin McDonald's 191-run partnership in 1955 is at the second spot. Highest opening stand at Port of Spain by Visiting teamOpening pairCountryRunsGeoffery Boycott & Dennis AmissEngland209Arthur Morris & Colin McDonaldAustralia191Rohit Sharma & Yashavi JaiswalIndia139Michael Atherton & Alec StewartEngland129