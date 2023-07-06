The third Ashes Test between England and Australia will be Steve Smith's 100th Test. Smith will enter his 100th in modern-day cricket with the best batting average, 59.56.Before him, the highest average any batter had achieved going into the 100th Test was former India captain and current head coach Rahul Dravid with an average of 58.16.Highest batting average after 99 Tests BatterRunsAverageHundredsSteve Smith911359.5632Rahul Dravid849258.1622Sachin Tendulkar835157.9930Javed Miandad754956.7621Jacques Kallis784056.424Ricky Ponting799056.2726Kumar Sangakkara857255.6625(Source: ESPNcricinfo.com)34-year-old Smith is known for his pre-ball manoeuvres, making him prone to getting caught on the crease. But the modern-day great hardly gets out leg before the wicket. In 175 outings in Test, he was trapped in front of the wicket only 26 times. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has been got out 40 times in 185 innings.Steve Smith's career in different periodsSmith started his Test career as a leg-spinner and usually batted at number 8 and 9. Till 2013, he managed to score 970 runs in 16 games at an average of 34.64. But after realising the batting potential, Smith's numbers improved significantly.During the 2014 to 2019 period, he averaged 6194 runs in 56 games at a staggering average of 72.02, notching up 24 centuries.Despite a lack of form from 2020 onwards, Smith piled up runs at an average of around 50 (49.97).SMITH'S TEST CAREERPeriodTestsRunsAverageHundredsTill 20131697034.6422014 to 201959619472.02242020 Onwards27194949.976(Source: ESPNcricinfo.com)Smith conquers all conditionsSmith has not only scored runs in home conditions but has been exceptional in the away conditions, accumulating runs in swinging, seaming and spinning conditions. That is why even King Kohli termed him the "best Test batsman of this generation".Smith's average in away conditionsCountryAverageEngland61.82India50.32New Zealand31(Source: Indianexpress.com)Overall: Highest batting average in Away testsPlayerMatchesRunsAverageHundredsWR Hammond41424566.3213A Border70543156.5714S Smith51472655.616S Waugh79521755.517AB de Villiers48397755.239G Smith56527954.9817S Tendulkar106870554.7429(Source:ESPNcricinfo.com)Steve Smith's career record, Test, ODI and T20Is centuriesBatting Career SummaryFormatMatchesInningsNORunsHSAvgBall FacedSR100200504s6sTest9917522911323959.561694553.7832437100450ODI14212615493916444.5564387.521202943547T20I63511110089025.2805125.220048524IPL1039321248510134.511940128.09101122560Steve Smith bowling career, wickets and 5-wicket haulsBowling Career SummaryFormatMatchesInningsBallsRunsWkts