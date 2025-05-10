Saturday, May 10, 2025 | 04:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / IND-W vs SL-W Tri-series Final: Match venue, timing, streaming details

IND-W vs SL-W Tri-series Final: Match venue, timing, streaming details

The live streaming of IND-W vs SL-W Tri-series Final will be available on the FanCode app and website in India

IND-W vs SL-W Tri-series Final

IND-W vs SL-W Tri-series Final

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 4:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India and Sri Lanka will lock horns in the ODI Tri-series final on Sunday, with both sides eyeing crucial momentum ahead of the Women’s ODI World Cup later this year. India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, topped the table with three wins from four games, their only loss coming against Sri Lanka. Jemimah Rodrigues has been the standout performer with 201 runs, ably supported by Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma. Sneh Rana leads the bowling charts with 11 wickets, including a five-for. 
 
Sri Lanka, who stunned India in the league stage, will rely on in-form Harshitha Samarawickrama, their top scorer with 177 runs. Skipper Chamari Athapaththu’s all-round form remains crucial, while spinner Dewmi Vihanga (nine wickets) will aim to trouble India again. With both teams carrying form and motivation into the final, a closely fought contest is on the cards at a pivotal juncture in their World Cup preparations.
 
 
IND-W vs SL-W Tri-series Final: Probable playing 11
 
IND-W playing 11 (probable): Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Kashvee Gautam, Arundhati Reddy, Sneh Rana, Nallapureddy Charani

Also Read

Virat Kohli

Kohli signals Test exit ahead of England tour; BCCI urges him to reconsider

IPL 2025 is likely to resume in September

IPL 2025 suspended: When will IPL resume amid India's packed schedule?

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma announces retirement from Test cricket ahead of England tour

Gill and Pant (L-R)

Pant or Gill: Who will replace Rohit as new India Test team captain?

Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma

My duty is to young fans, not to commentary boxes: Gambhir slams Gavaskar

 
SL-W playing 11 (probable): Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Dewmi Vihanga, Malki Madara, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera
 
IND-W vs SL-W Tri-series Final: Full squads
 
IND-W squad: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Kashvee Gautam, Arundhati Reddy, Sneh Rana, Nallapureddy Charani, Tejal Hasabnis, Yastika Bhatia, Amanjot Kaur, Shuchi Upadhyay
 
SL-W squad: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Dewmi Vihanga, Malki Madara, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Hansima Karunaratne, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Achini Kulasuriya, Manudi Nanayakkara, Rashmika Sewwandi, Piumi Badalge

IND-W vs SL-W Tri-series Final: Live streaming and telecast details

When will IND-W vs SL-W Tri-series Final be played? 
The Tri-series final between IND-W and SL-W will be played on Sunday, May 11.
 
What is the venue for IND-W vs SL-W Tri-series Final? 
The Tri-series final between IND-W and SL-W will be played at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka.
 
What time will the toss for IND-W vs SL-W Tri-series Final take place? 
The toss for the IND-W vs SL-W Tri-series Final will take place at 9:30 am IST.
 
What time will the IND-W vs SL-W Tri-series Final match begin? 
The IND-W vs SL-W Tri-series Final match will begin at 10:00 am IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of IND-W vs SL-W Tri-series Final in India? 
The live telecast of IND-W vs SL-W Tri-series Final will not be available in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of IND-W vs SL-W Tri-series Final in India? 
The live streaming of IND-W vs SL-W Tri-series Final will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.
 

More From This Section

Virat Kohli

What are chances of India winning England series if Virat Kohli retires?

PSL

Pakistan Super League postponed amid ongoing military conflict with India

SA coach Shukri Conrad

The Proteas will never be a franchise team, says SA coach Shukri Conrad

Stuart MacGill

Australian cricketer Stuart MacGill spared jail time over supplying cocaine

BCCI

BCCI eyes hosting rights for 2027 World Test Championship final in India

Topics : India cricket team Sri Lanka cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 10 2025 | 4:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchBank Holiday Asian Q4 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayKerala 10th Result 2025High Alert in DelhiQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon