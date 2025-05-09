Friday, May 09, 2025 | 02:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2025 suspended: When will IPL resume amid India's packed schedule?

The September window was expected to be reserved for the Asia Cup 2025. But with the revised schedule, the BCCI may now consider using that period to conduct the remaining 16 IPL matches

IPL 2025 is likely to resume in September

IPL 2025 is likely to resume in September

Anish Kumar New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) has been suspended by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
 
The suspension of IPL 2025 has raised the question of when the world's richest cricket league might resume. In the past, IPL 2021 was also halted midway (on May 4, 2021) during the second wave of Covid-19. The remaining matches were later held in September, with the venue shifted to the UAE. 
 
When could IPL 2025 resume?
 
India are scheduled to tour England for a five-match Test series starting on June 20. Before the senior men’s tour begins, the BCCI is expected to send the India A team to England as part of preparations for the series.
 

This leaves little room in the calendar before the England tour begins.
 
Following the England series, India are set to tour Bangladesh for a white-ball series in August. However, there is a one-month gap before India’s next international assignment—hosting the West Indies for a two-Test series.
 
Earlier, the September window was expected to be reserved for the Asia Cup 2025. But with the revised schedule, the BCCI may now consider using that period to conduct the remaining 16 IPL matches, including two Qualifiers, an Eliminator, and the grand finale. 
India upcoming cricket schedule in 2025
Date Match Team 1 Team 2 Venue Time (IST) Time (GMT) Time (Local)
20 Jun 2025 1st Test England India Leeds 3:30 PM IST 10:00 am GMT 11:00 am Local
02 Jul 2025 2nd Test England India Birmingham 3:30 PM IST 10:00 am GMT 11:00 am Local
10 Jul 2025 3rd Test England India Lord's 3:30 PM IST 10:00 am GMT 11:00 am Local
23 Jul 2025 4th Test England India Manchester 3:30 PM IST 10:00 am GMT 11:00 am Local
31 Jul 2025 5th Test England India The Oval 3:30 PM IST 10:00 am GMT 11:00 am Local
17 Aug 2025 1st ODI Bangladesh India Mirpur 8:30 AM IST 3:00 am GMT 9:00 am Local
20 Aug 2025 2nd ODI Bangladesh India Mirpur 8:30 AM IST 3:00 am GMT 9:00 am Local
23 Aug 2025 3rd ODI Bangladesh India Chattogram 8:30 AM IST 3:00 am GMT 9:00 am Local
26 Aug 2025 1st T20I Bangladesh India Chattogram 8:30 AM IST 3:00 am GMT 9:00 am Local
29 Aug 2025 2nd T20I Bangladesh India Mirpur 8:30 AM IST 3:00 am GMT 9:00 am Local
31 Aug 2025 3rd T20I Bangladesh India Mirpur 8:30 AM IST 3:00 am GMT 9:00 am Local
02 Oct 2025 1st Test India West Indies Ahmedabad 9:30 AM IST 4:00 am GMT 9:30 am Local
10 Oct 2025 2nd Test India West Indies Eden Gardens 9:30 AM IST 4:00 am GMT 9:30 am Local
19 Oct 2025 1st ODI Australia India Perth 11:00 AM IST 5:30 am GMT 1:30 pm Local
23 Oct 2025 2nd ODI Australia India Adelaide 9:30 AM IST 4:00 am GMT 2:30 pm Local
25 Oct 2025 3rd ODI Australia India Sydney 9:00 AM IST 3:30 am GMT 2:30 pm Local
29 Oct 2025 1st T20I Australia India Canberra 1:30 PM IST 8:00 am GMT 7:00 pm Local
31 Oct 2025 2nd T20I Australia India Melbourne 1:30 PM IST 8:00 am GMT 7:00 pm Local
02 Nov 2025 3rd T20I Australia India Hobart 1:30 PM IST 8:00 am GMT 7:00 pm Local
06 Nov 2025 4th T20I Australia India Gold Coast 2:00 PM IST 8:30 am GMT 6:30 pm Local
08 Nov 2025 5th T20I Australia India Brisbane 2:00 PM IST 8:30 am GMT 6:30 pm Local
14 Nov 2025 1st Test India South Africa Delhi 9:30 AM IST 4:00 am GMT 9:30 am Local
22 Nov 2025 2nd Test India South Africa Guwahati 9:30 AM IST 4:00 am GMT 9:30 am Local
30 Nov 2025 1st ODI India South Africa Ranchi 1:30 PM IST 8:00 am GMT 1:30 pm Local
03 Dec 2025 2nd ODI India South Africa Raipur 1:30 PM IST 8:00 am GMT 1:30 pm Local
06 Dec 2025 3rd ODI India South Africa Visakhapatnam 1:30 PM IST 8:00 am GMT 1:30 pm Local
09 Dec 2025 1st T20I India South Africa Cuttack 7:00 PM IST 1:30 pm GMT 7:00 pm Local
11 Dec 2025 2nd T20I India South Africa Mullanpur 7:00 PM IST 1:30 pm GMT 7:00 pm Local
14 Dec 2025 3rd T20I India South Africa Dharamsala 7:00 PM IST 1:30 pm GMT 7:00 pm Local
17 Dec 2025 4th T20I India South Africa Lucknow 7:00 PM IST 1:30 pm GMT 7:00 pm Local
19 Dec 2025 5th T20I India South Africa Ahmedabad 7:00 PM IST 1:30 pm GMT 7:00 pm Local
 

First Published: May 09 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

