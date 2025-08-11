Monday, August 11, 2025 | 05:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / India T20 squad: Surya, Pandya to face fitness tests ahead of Asia Cup 2025

India T20 squad: Surya, Pandya to face fitness tests ahead of Asia Cup 2025

Hardik remains a key component of India's white-ball setup, with the team heavily relying on his all-round abilities going into the Asia Cup.

Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav (Credit: X)

Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav (Credit: X)

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 5:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is scheduled to undergo a routine fitness assessment at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru on August 11 and 12, just days before India’s squad for the Asia Cup 2025 is expected to be finalized, according to reports.
 
Pandya, who has been intensively training in Mumbai since mid-July, played a crucial role in India's triumphs at both the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. At 31, he remains a key component of India’s white-ball setup, with the team heavily relying on his all-round abilities going into the continental tournament, which begins on September 9.
 
 
Prior to Pandya’s assessment, middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer completed his own fitness evaluation between July 27 and 29. Iyer, who led Punjab Kings to the IPL 2025 final, a year after guiding KKR to their third title, has not featured in a T20I since December 2023. His selection for the Asia Cup remains uncertain, but his leadership and experience could weigh in his favour.    Surya on his way back to full fitness
 
Meanwhile, T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav continues his recovery from a sports hernia surgery performed in June in Munich. Although not yet fully fit, Surya has resumed light training and batting practice at the NCA. He is expected to remain under medical supervision for another week to complete his rehabilitation.

Also Read

ICC Women's World Cup 2025

Mithali, Yuvraj join star panel as Women's World Cup countdown begins

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur during a practice session ahead of the women's one-off test cricket match against South Africa, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai. (File Photo: PTI)

Harmanpreet aims to break India's ICC trophy drought in women's cricket

Sherfane Rutherford and Roston Chase

2nd ODI: West Indies levels series with a 5-wicket victory over Pakistan

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers

Madagaon to cricket world: How a wrong SIM led to calls from Kohli and ABD

Australia vs South Africa ODI and T20 series

Australia vs South Africa ODI and T20 full schedule, squads, live streaming

Recently, Suryakumar posted an Instagram video of himself batting, running, and doing strength work at the NCA, captioning it: “Can’t wait to be back doing what I love.” His form in IPL 2025 was outstanding, he scored 717 runs for Mumbai Indians and was named Most Valuable Player, finishing just behind Orange Cap winner Sai Sudharsan.
 
Since taking over as India’s T20I captain after Rohit Sharma’s retirement, Suryakumar has led India to 17 wins in 22 matches.
 
The Asia Cup 2025, initially under threat due to tensions following the India-Pakistan conflict in May, will now proceed as planned in the UAE, with matches hosted in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. India has been grouped alongside Pakistan and UAE in Group A, with a possible three clashes between India and Pakistan on the cards. India will begin their campaign against the UAE on September 10.

More From This Section

Sourav Ganguly, Sourav, Ganguly

Rohit, Kohli should continue in ODIs if they perform: Sourav Ganguly

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Kohli-Rohit ODI future: All you need to know before India vs Australia ODIs

WI vs PAK

West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd ODI playing 11, live toss time, and streaming

AUS vs SA

Australia vs South Africa HIGHLIGHTS 1st T20I: Hosts take 1-0 lead with 17-run win against Proteas

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

Rohit-Kohli ODI future: Will the Australia tour be their farewell series?

Topics : Cricket News India cricket team Hardik Pandya Suryakumar Yadav Asia Cup

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 5:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayAll Time Plastics IPOQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Breaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon