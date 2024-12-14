Business Standard
Home / Cricket / News / India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 2: Brisbane weather forecast on December 15

India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 2: Brisbane weather forecast on December 15

According to Accuweather, rain is expected from 7 AM local time (2:30 AM IST) until 10 AM local time (5:30 AM IST). Check IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 2 weather updates here

Brisbane weather forecast

Brisbane weather forecast

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2024 | 2:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After rain played spoilsport on day 1 of the 3rd Test between India and Australia, both players and fans would be expecting the rain gods to do them a favour on day 2 and allow some proper cricketing action at the Gabba. However, the weather forecast in Brisbane on December 15 says otherwise, with a possibility of another delayed start on the day due to rain.  Check India vs Australia 3rd Test online scorecard here
 
India won the toss and chose to field first earlier in the game. Australian openers started strong, with Usman Khawaja aggressively attacking the Indian bowling, while Nathan McSweeney took his time to adjust to the conditions. However, rain interrupted play on Day 1, causing the pitch to be covered. 
 
 
IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 2 Brisbane weather forecast
 
According to Accuweather, rain is expected from 7 AM local time (2:30 AM IST) until 10 AM local time (5:30 AM IST). The rest of the day seems clear now, meaning fans can expect more action on Sunday after another delayed start. 
Brisbane weather forecast
Brisbane weather forecast

More From This Section

Will ICC announce Champions Trophy 2025 schedule today?

LIVE | ICC Champions Trophy 2025 schedule announcement likely today

India vs Australia 3rd Test, Brisbane Pitch report

IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Brisbane pitch report; India stats at The Gabba

Pat Cummins

IND vs AUS: Pat Cummins issues warning to Indian batters for Gabba Test

Jasprit Bumrah

IND vs AUS: Jasprit Bumrah is a Blend of Legendary Fast Bowlers - Chappell

Shubman Gill

IND vs AUS: Big 1st innings score crucial for Team India - Shubman Gill

 
The temperature is expected to range between 30°C and 35°C, with relatively cool and windy conditions, as winds will blow from the southeast at 15 km/h. The forecast shows a 56% chance of rain and a 15% likelihood of thunderstorms. Additionally, there will be a thick 99% cloud cover, meaning the sky will remain mostly cloudy. Similar to Day 1, rain is expected to cause delays and interruptions, potentially disrupting the day's play.
 
With Day 2 starting earlier than usual at 5:15 AM IST in order to make up for lost time, the match could still be seen starting late again if the forecast is accurate.

Also Read

India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1

India vs Australia highlights 3rd Test Day 1 play called-off; AUS 28-0

Nathan Lyon

IND vs AUS: Watch Lyon explains what led to blackout during Pink Ball Test

India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 highlights

IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 1: Khawaja's defiance stands tall in Brisbane

Marnus Labuschagne

IND vs AUS: Marnus Labuschagne hits back at David Warner's comments

India vs Australia 3rd Test Playing 11

India vs Australia 3rd Test playing 11, live timing, IND vs AUS streaming

Topics : India vs Australia India cricket team Australia cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 14 2024 | 2:27 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodaySai Life Sciences IPOToss The Coin IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayProcess to withdraw PF by ATMGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon