IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 1: Khawaja's defiance stands tall in Brisbane

IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 1: Khawaja's defiance stands tall in Brisbane

Local hero Usman Khawaja stood resolute amidst challenging conditions, expertly weathering Jasprit Bumrah’s opening spell as Australia reached 28 without loss against India during a rain-affected first session of the third Test on Saturday.
 
The day began under overcast skies, and only 13.2 overs of play were possible before rain interrupted proceedings. The forecast looms ominous, predicting further delays. Despite the overcast conditions and a Gabba pitch offering enough bounce, Bumrah (0/8 in 6 overs) delivered an uncharacteristically subdued opening spell, his least threatening so far in the series.  Check India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE SCORE, ONLINE SCORECARD, MATCH UPDATES here 
 
 
Mohammed Siraj (0/13 in 4 overs) struggled with consistency, often pitching it short, while Bumrah pitched it up but found little swing. His lines lacked venom, occasionally drifting leg-side, allowing Khawaja (19 not out, 47 balls) to negotiate his threat with precision. Using his hallmark technique, Khawaja played late, defended close to the body, and confidently left balls outside the off-stump, neutralising Bumrah's menace.
 
Nathan McSweeney (4 not out, 33 balls) provided solid support, batting dourly and holding his end firm. Siraj was replaced after a three-over spell, and Akash Deep (0/2 in 3.2 overs), on debut, impressed with a probing off-stump line that kept the batters honest.
 
Australia seized the session, primarily through Khawaja’s masterful approach to counter Bumrah. Dropping his bottom hand and playing only deliveries on his body, Khawaja nullified India’s pace spearhead. The few deliveries that beat his bat did so not out of error, but because of his disciplined refusal to chase.
 
Just as Siraj began to find his rhythm in a more full-length second spell and Akash Deep settled into a threatening groove, rain returned, this time heavier, forcing players off the field. The Gabba awaits as the drama unfolds, but for now, Khawaja’s grit has ensured Australia the upper hand in the opening exchanges.  With rain not relenting in Brisbane, the prospect of any play is bleak 11 AM IST. 

First Published: Dec 14 2024 | 9:03 AM IST

