India vs Australia 4th T20 Playing 11, live match time, live streaming

Australia will look to level the five-match series when they take on India in the 4th T20 International at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, on Friday (December 1). Glenn Maxwell made full use of wet outfield in the third T20, notching up a century and winning the game for Australia. India are currently leading the five-match series 2-1. The Men In Blue is expected to make at least one change in their Playing 11, given Shreyas Iyer will join the squad as vice-captain. Iyer is likely to replace Tilak Varma in India Playing 11. With Prasidh Krishan leaking 68 runs in 4 overs, Deepak Chahar might replace him. Also, Mukesh Kumar, who skipped the 3rd T20 due to his wedding, will likely return to India's XI vs Australia tomorrow.
Australia, too make changes in their winning combination, given almost half of their squad has returned to Australia. After shattering hopes in the World Cup, Travis Head is likely to be in action for the first time in the series tomorrow.
4th T20: India vs Australia Playing 11
India Playing 11 probable: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma/Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar/Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna/Avesh Khan.
Australia Playing 11 probable: Travis Head, Matthew Short, Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Matthew Wade(w/c), Nathan Ellis, Tanveer Sangha, Kane Richardson/Ben Dwarshuis, Jason Behrendoff.
India vs Australia head-to-head T20s
India and Australia have played 29 T20 International matches against each other. Out of the 29 matches, India emerged victorious on 17 occasions, while one game ended without a result.
Total matches played: 29
India won: 17
Australia won: 11
No result: 1
India T20 squad vs Australia
Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Deepak Chahar.
Australia squad vs India T20s:
Matthew Wade (c), Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Chris Green, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Kane Richardson.
India vs Australia T20Is: IND vs AUS 4th T20 live match time, telecast and streaming details
When will India vs Australia 4th T20 take place?
The Australia vs India 4th T20 will take place on December 1, Friday.
What is the venue of the AUS vs IND 4th T20?
The India vs Australia 4th T20 venue is Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur.
When will the India vs Australia live toss take place in Raipur as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?
The AUS vs IND live toss for the 4th T20 will take place at 06:30 PM IST.
What is the match timing of India vs Australia 4th T20 according to Indian Standard Time?
The 4th T20 between India and Australia will begin at 7:00 PM IST.
Which TV channels will live telecast the IND vs AUS 4th T20?
Sports 18 will live broadcast the India vs Australia 4th T20 in India.
How to watch the live streaming of the IND vs AUS 4th T20 in India for free?
Jio Cinema will live stream India vs Australia 4th T20 in India for free.