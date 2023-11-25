India vs Australia 2nd T20 Playing 11, live match time, live streaming





ALSO READ: IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans' Hardik Pandya to rejoin Mumbai Indians - Report In the second T20 International of five-match series , India will look to take 2-0 lead against Australia when the two teams meet at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday (November 26). Rinku Singh hit six off the last ball of 1st match of the series, however, later it was revealed that Sean Abbott had overstepped. India likely to go with same Playing 11 unless there is some last-minute fitness issue. Meanwhile, Travis Head and Glenn Maxwell are likely to find place in Australia's Playing 11 vs India tomorrow.

2nd T20: India vs Australia Playing 11

India Playing 11 probable: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, , Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar.

Australia Playing 11 probable: Matt Short, Mathew Wade, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa/Tanvir Sangha.

India vs Australia head-to-head T20s

India and Australia have played 27 T20 International matches against each other. Out of the 27 matches, India emerged victorious on 16 occasions, while one game ended without a result.

Total matches played: 27

India won: 16

Australia won: 10

No result: 1



India T20 squad vs Australia

Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Australia squad vs India T20s:

Matthew Wade (c), Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.

India vs Australia T20Is: IND vs AUS 2nd T20 live match time, telecast and streaming details

When will India vs Australia 2nd T20 take place?

The Australia vs India 2nd T20 will take place on November 26, Sunday.

What is the venue of the AUS vs IND 2nd T20?

The India vs Australia 2nd T20 venue is Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

When will the India vs Australia live toss take place in Thiruvananthapuram as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The AUS vs IND live toss for the 2nd T20 will take place at 06:30 PM IST.

What is the match timing of India vs Australia 2nd T20 according to Indian Standard Time?

The 2nd T20 between India and Australia will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the IND vs AUS 2nd T20?

Sports 18 will live broadcast the India vs Australia 2nd T20 in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the IND vs AUS 2nd T20 in India for free?

Jio Cinema will live stream India vs Australia 2nd T20 in India for free.