Home / Cricket / News / India vs New Zealand 4th T20: Visakhapatnam pitch report, key stadium stats

India vs New Zealand 4th T20: Visakhapatnam pitch report, key stadium stats

India so far have played four T20I matches at this venue. They have won three matches and lost one against Australia back in 2019

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 2:30 PM IST

India’s march through the T20I series against New Zealand has been nothing short of emphatic, and as the teams assemble for the fourth match at Visakhapatnam’s ACA-VDCA Stadium, the contest already feels tilted heavily in the hosts’ favour. By clinching the series with a dominant win in Guwahati, the Men in Blue have showcased a brand of fearless, high-tempo cricket that appears perfectly aligned with their long-term T20 ambitions.
 
From piling up 238 in the opening match to hunting down challenging targets with astonishing ease in the second and third T20Is, India have consistently dictated terms. Their ability to maintain intensity regardless of the match situation has left New Zealand scrambling for answers and exposed gaps across departments.
 
 
For Suryakumar Yadav and his team, the remaining games are as much about refinement as results. Squad rotation and workload management could come into play, with an eye firmly on bigger challenges ahead. For New Zealand, however, the task is far more urgent — to halt the slide, bat with greater responsibility, and salvage pride before confidence erodes further heading into the ICC T20 World Cup year. 

India vs New Zealand 4th T20: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam pitch report

The Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam generally offers a batting-friendly surface with true bounce and even pace, making it conducive for strokeplay, especially in the early overs. Batters often score freely once set, though spinners can come into play in the middle overs as the pitch slows slightly. Under lights, dew may favour teams chasing in T20 matches, making totals competitive on this ground.

India vs New Zealand: Head-to-head stats in T20s in Visakhapatnam

The India vs New Zealand 4th T20I match at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday will be their first head-to-head encounter at this venue in T20Is.

India T20 record at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam

India so far have played four T20I matches at this venue. They have won three matches and lost one against Australia back in 2019.

New Zealand T20 record at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam

New Zealand will be playing their first T20I match at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Most recent T20I match in Visakhapatnam

The last T20 match at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam was played in November 2023 between India and Australia. Australia batted first and posted 208 for 3, with Josh Inglis scoring a brilliant 110 off 50 balls. In reply, India, with the help of Suryakumar Yadav’s 80 off 42 balls, chased down the total with two wickets and one ball to spare.

Key T20 stats of Visakhapatnam Stadium

Category Stats
Total Matches 12
Matches won batting first 3
Matches won bowling first 9
Average 1st innings Score 127
Average 2nd innings Score 117
Highest total recorded 209/8 (19.5 Ovs) By IND vs AUS
Lowest total recorded 82/10 (18 Ovs) By SL vs IND
Highest score chased 209/8 (19.5 Ovs) By IND vs AUS
Lowest score defended 138/4 (20 Ovs) By AUSW vs INDW
 

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 2:29 PM IST

