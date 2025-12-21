India vs Pakistan live streaming: Where to watch U19 Asia Cup final today?

India will take the field today aiming to extend their dominance when they face Pakistan in the Under-19 Asia Cup final at the ICC Academy. Eyeing a record 12th title, the Ayush Mhatre-led side has looked a cut above the rest throughout the tournament and enters the final as clear favourites.
India’s road to the summit clash has been built on consistency and balance. They topped Group A with a perfect record, including a comprehensive win over Pakistan, and followed it up with an eight-wicket victory against Sri Lanka in the semifinal. The batting unit has been the standout, with multiple players contributing big scores and the team registering two 400-plus totals during the campaign.
Teenage stars have grabbed the spotlight, with explosive top-order batting setting the tone and a dependable middle order stepping up whenever early wickets have fallen. The bowling unit, led by an incisive pace attack, has complemented the batting by striking early and applying sustained pressure.
Pakistan, meanwhile, booked their final berth by eliminating defending champions Bangladesh. Their strength lies in a pace-heavy bowling attack capable of unsettling any line-up, but batting inconsistency remains a concern. With pride, history and silverware on the line, today’s final promises intensity, skill and a familiar rivalry at the junior level. Check the live score of India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup Final match here
|U19 Asia Cup 2025 Final: India vs Pakistan broadcast details
|Country/Region
|TV Broadcast Channel
|Live Streaming Platform
|India
|Sony Sports Network (Sony Sports 1, 3, 4, 5)
|Sony LIV
|Pakistan
|PTV Sports HD
|Tapmad, Myco
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV (GTV), T-Sports, Nagorik TV
|Toffee, Tapmad, Rabbithole
|Sri Lanka
|Sirasa TV, TV-1, SLRC (Channel Eye)
|Dialog ViU
|Afghanistan
|Moby (Lemar TV)
|Sony LIV
|Nepal
|Sony Sports Network
|Sony LIV
|UAE
|CricLife
|CricLife Max, eLife TV, Switch TV, StarzPlay
|United Kingdom
|TNT Sport 1
|Discovery+, TNT Sports App
|United States
|Willow TV
|Willow TV, Willow Xtra, Willow Sports
|Australia
|Yupp TV
|Yupp TV, Fox
|New Zealand
|Yupp TV
|Yupp TV
|South Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport DSTV
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport DSTV
|Caribbean & Sub-Saharan Africa
|N/A
|Sony LIV
|Continental Europe
|N/A
|Yupp TV
|MENA Region
|CricLife
|StarzPlay, CricLife Max
