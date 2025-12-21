Sunday, December 21, 2025 | 09:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India vs Pakistan live streaming: Where to watch U19 Asia Cup final today?

Sony LIV app and website will live stream the India vs Pakistan final match in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 in India

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2025 | 9:32 AM IST

India will take the field today aiming to extend their dominance when they face Pakistan in the Under-19 Asia Cup final at the ICC Academy. Eyeing a record 12th title, the Ayush Mhatre-led side has looked a cut above the rest throughout the tournament and enters the final as clear favourites.
 
India’s road to the summit clash has been built on consistency and balance. They topped Group A with a perfect record, including a comprehensive win over Pakistan, and followed it up with an eight-wicket victory against Sri Lanka in the semifinal. The batting unit has been the standout, with multiple players contributing big scores and the team registering two 400-plus totals during the campaign.
 
 
Teenage stars have grabbed the spotlight, with explosive top-order batting setting the tone and a dependable middle order stepping up whenever early wickets have fallen. The bowling unit, led by an incisive pace attack, has complemented the batting by striking early and applying sustained pressure.
 
Pakistan, meanwhile, booked their final berth by eliminating defending champions Bangladesh. Their strength lies in a pace-heavy bowling attack capable of unsettling any line-up, but batting inconsistency remains a concern. With pride, history and silverware on the line, today’s final promises intensity, skill and a familiar rivalry at the junior level.  Check the live score of India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup Final match here 

But how can fans across the globe watch this final match without going to the stadium? Take a look.
 
U19 Asia Cup 2025 Final: India vs Pakistan broadcast details
Country/Region TV Broadcast Channel Live Streaming Platform
India Sony Sports Network (Sony Sports 1, 3, 4, 5) Sony LIV
Pakistan PTV Sports HD Tapmad, Myco
Bangladesh Gazi TV (GTV), T-Sports, Nagorik TV Toffee, Tapmad, Rabbithole
Sri Lanka Sirasa TV, TV-1, SLRC (Channel Eye) Dialog ViU
Afghanistan Moby (Lemar TV) Sony LIV
Nepal Sony Sports Network Sony LIV
UAE CricLife CricLife Max, eLife TV, Switch TV, StarzPlay
United Kingdom TNT Sport 1 Discovery+, TNT Sports App
United States Willow TV Willow TV, Willow Xtra, Willow Sports
Australia Yupp TV Yupp TV, Fox
New Zealand Yupp TV Yupp TV
South Africa SuperSport SuperSport DSTV
Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport DSTV
Caribbean & Sub-Saharan Africa N/A Sony LIV
Continental Europe N/A Yupp TV
MENA Region CricLife StarzPlay, CricLife Max

India vs Pakistan U-19 Asia Cup 2025 final: Live streaming and telecast details

When will India vs Pakistan final match in U-19 Asia Cup 2025 take place?
 
The India vs Pakistan final match in U-19 Asia Cup 2025 will take place on Sunday, December 21.
 
What will be the venue for India vs Pakistan final match in U-19 Asia Cup 2025?
 
The India vs Pakistan final match in U-19 Asia Cup 2025 will be played at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai.
 
What time will the toss for India vs Pakistan final match in U-19 Asia Cup 2025 take place?
 
The toss for the India vs Pakistan final match in U-19 Asia Cup 2025 will take place at 10 am IST.
 
What time will the first ball of India vs Pakistan final match in U-19 Asia Cup 2025 be bowled?
 
The first ball of the India vs Pakistan final match in U-19 Asia Cup 2025 will be bowled at 10.30 am IST.
 
Where to watch live telecast of India vs Pakistan final match in U-19 Asia Cup 2025 in India?
 
Sony Sports Network will telecast the India vs Pakistan final match in U-19 Asia Cup 2025 in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of India vs Pakistan final match in U-19 Asia Cup 2025 in India?
 
The Sony LIV app and website will live stream the India vs Pakistan final match in U-19 Asia Cup 2025 in India.

First Published: Dec 21 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

