India T20 World Cup Squad Announcement LIVE UPDATES: All eyes on Gill and Ishan; presser underway
Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar will address the press alongside T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav in Mumbai today
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
India are set to take a significant step towards their title defence as the national selectors prepare to announce the squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, along with the team for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand today. The selection meeting will be held at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) headquarters in Mumbai, followed by a media interaction.
Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar will address the press alongside T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, with the focus firmly on the World Cup squad for the 20-team tournament beginning on February 7. India, the defending champions, are unlikely to spring major surprises, with the core group from the recently concluded T20I series against South Africa tipped to form the backbone of both squads.
One of the key talking points, however, revolves around the opening combination. Vice-captain Shubman Gill has endured a lean run in T20Is since his recall, failing to register a half-century, which has led to debate over his role at the top of the order alongside Abhishek Sharma. Gill also missed the final T20I against South Africa due to a toe injury, opening the door for Sanju Samson, who impressed with a brisk cameo and strengthened his case as an alternative opener.
India have been drawn in Group A of the World Cup alongside the United States, Pakistan, Namibia and the Netherlands, with their campaign set to begin on February 7 against the USA at the Wankhede Stadium. Saturday’s announcement is expected to provide clarity on India’s preferred combinations and set the tone for their preparations heading into the marquee event and the New Zealand series.
India T20 World Cup squad announcement: Live telecast
The live telecast of India’s T20 World Cup squad announcement will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
India T20 World Cup squad announcement: Live streaming
The live streaming of India’s T20 World Cup squad announcement will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
Check all the live updates from the India T20 World Cup squad announcement here
1:34 PM
India T20 World Cup squad announcement LIVE UPDATES: Press conference to go underway soon
The press conference for India's announcement of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 squad will be underway in a few moments. Stay tuned to find out India's 15-member squad.
1:20 PM
India T20 World Cup Squad Announcement LIVE UPDATES: India unlikely to change existing team
There is a strong possibility that the same 15 players picked for the home series against South Africa will be retained for the New Zealand assignment and even the T20 World Cup that follows. However, Yashasvi Jaiswal’s name is expected to feature prominently in selection discussions, with the left-hander having established himself as a more adaptable T20 option than both Shubman Gill and Sanju Samson.
1:10 PM
India T20 World Cup squad Announcement LIVE UPDATES: Agarkar arrives at BCCI HQ
Chief selector Ajit Agarkar was spotted at the BCCI headquarters on Saturday, ahead of the selection meeting for India’s T20 commitments. The squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, along with the T20I series against New Zealand scheduled for January, is set to be unveiled jointly by captain Suryakumar Yadav and Agarkar, marking a key moment in India’s build-up to the global tournament.
1:00 PM
India T20 World Cup squad Announcement LIVE UPDATES: Press conference timing
The press conference for India's ICC T20 World Cup 2026 squad announcement is scheduled for 1:30 PM IST, i.e. 30 minutes from now.
12:50 PM
India T20 World Cup squad Announcement LIVE UPDATES: Aakash Chopra on India's probable squad
Explaining the thinking behind Shubman Gill’s selection, Aakash Chopra pointed to continuity in leadership planning. He noted that once a player is named vice-captain, the team management is unlikely to change course abruptly. Chopra added that it would be premature to confirm Gill’s role as deputy, suggesting the side could either keep the vice-captaincy vacant for now or hand it to Hardik Pandya to maintain flexibility going forward.
12:40 PM
India T20 World Cup squad Announcement LIVE UPDATES: Gill to continue as opener?
At present, the squad appears largely settled with no immediate vacancies, though Shubman Gill’s place has come under scrutiny more than once. Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal continues to push his case with strong performances and remains on standby. The selectors could consider adding Jaiswal to the New Zealand series as an extra option, primarily to assess him closely ahead of the marquee tournament to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, should the need arise later.
12:30 PM
India T20 World Cup squad Announcement LIVE UPDATES: India's likely squad for T20 World Cup 2026
India squad (Probable): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (VC), Suryakumar Yadav (C), Tilak Verma, Sanju Samon (WK), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakarvarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana
12:20 PM
India T20 World Cup squad Announcement LIVE UPDATES: Will Ishan Kishan make a return?
After a succesful outing at SMAT 2025 that saw Ishan Kishan finishing the tournamnet as leading run scorer and winning captain. Many fans want the southpaw to be included in the World Cup plans. However, with an already stacked up top order, it will be interesting to see weather BCCI look towards him or not.
12:11 PM
India T20 World Cup squad Announcement LIVE UPDATES: Time running out for Surya
Although there has been no official word from the BCCI, the upcoming global tournament in India may turn out to be Suryakumar Yadav’s final assignment as India’s T20 captain. At 35, the senior batter has struggled for consistency over the past year, enduring a prolonged lean patch. With almost 14 months passing without a significant return across 24 matches, his position in the side appears increasingly tied to his leadership role rather than his performances with the bat.
12:00 PM
India T20 World Cup squad Announcement LIVE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of India's T20 World Cup squad announcement from BCCI headquarters in Mumbai. All eyes will be on India's opening combination, but who are the final 15 players to make the cut? Stay tuned to find out.
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Dec 20 2025 | 12:01 PM IST