Hardik Pandya records second fastest T20I fifty for India in Ahmedabad

Star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya stole the show in the fifth T20I vs South Africa at Narendra Modi Stadium as he recorded the second fastest fifty in T20 Internationals for India, surpassing Abhishek Sharma’s previous record of a 17-ball fifty. Hardik, who came out to bat after India lost the wicket of skipper Suryakumar Yadav, took every South African bowler to the cleaners to reach the historic milestone.
However, Yuvraj Singh’s 12-ball fifty against England in the 2007 T20 World Cup still ranks at the top for the fastest T20I fifties record for India. Abhishek Sharma (17 balls) is at number three spot now, while KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav, with 18-ball fifties, are at joint fourth spot.
Fastest T20I fifties for India
|Rank
|Player
|Balls
|Opponent
|Year
|1
|Yuvraj Singh
|12
|England
|2007
|2
|Hardik Pandya
|15
|England
|2025
|3
|Abhishek Sharma
|17
|England
|2025
|4
|Suryakumar Yadav
|18
|South Africa
|2022
|5
|KL Rahul
|18
|Scotland
|2021
|6
|Rohit Sharma
|19
|Australia
|2024
Hardik and Tilak’s fiery fifties power India to mammoth total
A blistering display from Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya propelled India to a massive 231 for 5 against South Africa in the fifth and final T20 International at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. On a surface that once again favoured batting, India combined early momentum with a devastating finish to leave the visitors chasing a daunting 232 to level the series.
Put in to bat after South Africa won the toss, India began aggressively through Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson. The opening pair raced to 63 inside the powerplay, setting a strong platform. Abhishek’s brisk 34 came to an end when he edged Corbin Bosch behind, while Samson followed soon after for 37, undone by George Linde.
India briefly lost their way as captain Suryakumar Yadav’s struggles continued, with the right-hander dismissed for 5. From there, Tilak took control of the innings. Batting with intent and clarity, the left-hander reached his seventh T20I fifty off just 30 balls, consistently finding gaps and clearing the boundary to keep the run rate soaring.
Hardik then joined the onslaught with a breathtaking late surge. The all-rounder tore into the South African attack to bring up a 15-ball half-century — the second-fastest by an Indian in T20Is — and raced to 63 off just 25 deliveries. The pair added 105 runs for the fifth wicket, completely shifting the momentum.
Tilak remained unbeaten on 73, while Shivam Dube added finishing touches as India ended on a mammoth 231 for 5.