Surya to relationship with Kohli: Here's what Gambhir said in his first PC

42-year-old Gambhir responded to questions about his on-screen altercation with Kohli, stating that it has been beneficial for television ratings (TRPs).

Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir. Photo: PTI

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 11:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The chairman of the senior selection committee Ajit Agarkar and newly-appointed India head coach Gautam Gambhir have revealed the reason behind appointing Suryakumar Yadav as the captain of the T20 Internationals.

Gambhir also shed light on his relationship with Virat Kohli on and off the field. The 42-year-old India coach responded to questions about his on-screen altercation with Kohli, stating that it has been beneficial for television ratings (TRPs).
Gambhir and Kohli have had their differences, as evidenced by multiple confrontations in the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, the duo will now be working together, starting with the One Day International (ODI) tour of Sri Lanka from July 27.

Gambhir's Remarks on Kohli:

"My relationship with Virat Kohli is between the two of us and not for TRP," Gambhir stated.

He further added, "We have had lots of discussions, and everyone has the right to fight for their jersey."

Gambhir on workload management of Players:

"Jasprit Bumrah has been exceptional for us and it is our responsibility to keep him fresh whenever he plays."

"Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have retired from T20s and it is best for the continuity and team's benefit if they play ODIs and Test cricket on consistent basis."

Gambhir on his coaching staff:

Ahead of India's tour of Sri Lanka, the new faces in the support staff have been a talking point. Gambhir cleared the air over this, saying the other coaches will be finalised after the conclusion of India vs Sri Lanka series.

Gambhir also revealed that Abhishek Nayar (Assistan coach), Ryan ten Doeschate (Assistan coach), Sairaj Bahutule (Bowling coach) and T Dilip (Fielding coach) will accompany the Men In Blue during Sri Lanka tour. 

Agarkar on why Pandya did not get India's T20I captaincy:

Addressing the issue of Hardik Pandya's fitness, Agarkar mentioned that feedback from the dressing room and consistent availability played a crucial role in appointing Suryakumar Yadav as the captain of the Indian T20 team over the Baroda all-rounder.

Agarkar explained, "Hardik's skill sets are difficult to find and fitness is a challenge. We have got a bit more time and we can look at a few things. Fitness was a clear challenge, and we wanted someone who was likely to be available more often."

He added, "We have taken general feedback from the dressing room as well."

Agarkar on Suryakumar Yadav as Captain:

"He is one of the best T20 batters, and as captain, he is likely to play all the games. We think he is a deserving captain, and we will see how he fits into the role."

Availability of Shami:

Agarkar revealed that Mohammed Shami has started bowling. However, he was skeptical over his availability for the Bangladesh Test series at home, saying he doesn't have enough information over his current fitness.

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 11:24 AM IST

