India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE 1st Test, Day 3: IND eyeing mammoth lead; Action begins at 9:30 AM
The plan now is simple: bat a bit longer in the morning session, stretch the lead well past 350, and then unleash their fresh, rested bowling unit on a weary West Indies side.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
As Day 3 of the 1st Test begins in Ahmedabad, India find themselves in complete command. With a massive 286-run lead and just five wickets down, the hosts are in a near-unassailable position thanks to centuries from KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, and Ravindra Jadeja. The plan now is simple: bat a bit longer in the morning session, stretch the lead well past 350, and then unleash their fresh, rested bowling unit on a weary West Indies side.
Jadeja resumes unbeaten on 104 and has Washington Sundar for company, someone who could now bat with freedom, likely playing the aggressor’s role. Nitish Kumar Reddy, known for his stroke play, also waits in the wings, ready to capitalize on tired bowlers and a spread field.
The West Indies, meanwhile, look exhausted after four long sessions in the field and will need nothing short of a miracle to get back into the contest. Survival is the only agenda. Unless something dramatic unfolds, India look set to cruise towards a 1-0 lead with time to spare.India vs West Indies 1st Test playing 11:
|India 1st Inning
|448-5 (128 ov) CRR:3.50
|Batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|c SD Hope b J Seales
|36
|54
|7
|0
|66.67
|KL Rahul
|c JP Greaves b JA Warrican
|100
|197
|12
|0
|50.76
|Sai Sudharsan
|lbw b RL Chase
|7
|19
|0
|0
|36.84
|Shubman Gill (C)
|c JP Greaves b RL Chase
|50
|100
|5
|0
|50
|Dhruv Jurel (WK)
|c SD Hope b Khary Pierre
|125
|210
|15
|3
|59.52
|Ravindra Jadeja
|Not out
|104
|176
|6
|5
|59.09
|Washington Sundar
|Not out
|9
|13
|0
|0
|69.23
|Extras
|17 (b 12, Ib 3, w 1, nb 1, p 0)
|Total
|448 (5 wkts, 128 Ov)
|Yet to Bat
|Nitish Kumar Reddy,Kuldeep Yadav,Jasprit Bumrah,Mohammed Siraj
|Fall of Wickets
|68-1(Yashasvi Jaiswal 18.2),90-2(Sai Sudharsan 24.5),188-3(Shubman Gill 56.6),218-4(KL Rahul 67.5),424-5(Dhruv Jurel 122.6)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|WD
|ECO
|Jayden Seales
|19
|2
|53
|1
|0
|0
|2.79
|Johann Layne
|15
|0
|38
|0
|0
|1
|2.53
|Justin Greaves
|12
|4
|59
|0
|1
|0
|4.92
|Jomel Warrican
|29
|5
|102
|1
|0
|0
|3.52
|Khary Pierre
|29
|1
|91
|1
|0
|0
|3.14
|Roston Chase
|24
|3
|90
|2
|0
|0
|3.75
India playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
West Indies playing 11: Tagenarine Chanderpaul, John Campbell, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Shai Hope(w), Roston Chase(c), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Johann Layne, Jayden Seales
India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 3 live telecast: The live telecast for Day 3 of India vs West Indies 1st Test will be available on the Star Sports network.
India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 3 live streaming: The live streaming for Day 3 of India vs West Indies 1st Test will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.
Stay tuned for all the updates on Day 3 of India vs West Indies 1st Test match from Ahmedabad here
8:59 AM
India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test Day 3: Jadeja-Sundar batting for IND!
Things continue to get tougher for the West Indies, who desperately needed early wickets to stay in the contest but now find themselves slipping further behind. Washington Sundar is newly in at the crease and has the ability to settle in for a long innings, further exhausting the already tired bowlers. If the situation demands, Sundar can also shift gears and take on both spin and pace with attacking intent.
8:48 AM
India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test Day 3: India to go for the kill?
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 3 of the 1st Test between India and West Indies from Narendra Modi Stadium. With India looking to take the lead past 350 today, Shubman and co. would be looking forward to unleash their bowling attack right onto the Windies batting line-up later in the day as well. Action begins at 9:30 AM IST.
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Oct 04 2025 | 8:45 AM IST