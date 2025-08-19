Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 04:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India women's ODI World Cup 2025 squad announced; Shafali Verma misses out

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

India’s recent winning streak has bolstered the team’s morale significantly as the women’s selection committee, led by Neetu David, has announced the squad for the upcoming ODI World Cup.  Despite facing a few difficult decisions, including whether to include dynamic opener Shafali Verma and pacer Renuka Thakur, the squad has now been confirmed ahead of the tournament. 
 
While Renuka Thakur has been named in the squad, Shafali verma misses out from the squad for the quadrennial event. 
Selector Neetu David explained that while Shafali Verma featured in the Australia A series and remains very much in the system, the selectors felt she needs more game time and experience to strengthen her 50-over game. They’re closely monitoring her progress and hope she plays more cricket to better prepare for future ODI opportunities.  Pratika Rawal and Harleen Deol have earned their spots in the squad following consistent displays, while Renuka Singh Thakur will lead the pace attack. The selection panel has also included two promising newcomers, Kranti Gaud and Sree Charani, who caught the eye with strong performances in the recent series against England. 
Harmanpreet Kaur will lead India for the first time in an ODI World Cup when the tournament kicks off on September 30 across venues in India and Sri Lanka. Smriti Mandhana, a mainstay in the batting unit, will take on the role of vice-captain as the team pursues its first-ever World Cup title.
 
 
The squad features a mix of seasoned players and promising newcomers, offering a balanced blend of experience and youth.
  India squad for Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur (Capt), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (WK), Kranti Gaud, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Yastika Bhatia (WK) and Sneh Rana   Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Uma Chetry, Minnu Mani and Sayali Satghare are the reserve players for Team India for the tournament.  

Cricket News India cricket team

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 4:07 PM IST

