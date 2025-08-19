Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 12:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
West Indies women Cricketers begin their training at the CSK Academy

West Indies women Cricketers begin their training at the CSK Academy

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 12:35 PM IST

Fifteen of the most promising West Indian women cricketers, under head coach Merissa Aguilleira, have assembled at the Chennai Super Kings Academy here for a specialised training camp as part of Cricket West Indies' (CWI) ongoing India development programme.

Apart from Aguilleira, the squad is accompanied by assistant coaches Ryan Hinds and Tremayne Smartt and team manager Yasmine St Ange.

The contingent left Barbados for India on August 12 for the two-week programme, which runs from August 13 to 30.

During this period, the players will feature in a series of practice matches and skill-specific sessions aimed at improving their performance against spin in overseas conditions, with a focus on technical refinement, mental conditioning and cultural adaptation.

 

The players will also work with the same world-class coaching staff that oversaw the men's training camp last December, including Academy Director Sriram Krishnamurthy and his team of specialists, while benefitting from Chennai's renowned facilities. 

Following the tremendous success of our male players' training camp in December, we are proud to now extend this opportunity to our most promising female cricketers," Director of Cricket, Miles Bascombe said in a release.

"The Super Kings Academy in Chennai offers a world-class training environment that allows our players to experience cricket in a different part of the world."  The 15-member group includes senior internationals Ashmini Munisar, Zaida James, Djenaba Joseph, Jahzara Claxton, Jannillea Glasgow, Realeanna Grimmond, Trishan Holder, Mandy Mangru and Nerissa Crafton.

Also part of the squad are current and former West Indies Under-19 players Naijanni Cumberbatch, Niya Latchman, Samara Ramnath, Shunelle Sawh, Steffie Soogrim and Selena Ross.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

