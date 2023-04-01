IPL 2023, PBKS vs KKR preview: Who will win the battle of unpredictables?

With the new leadership in charge, the look and feel of the teams also seems to have changed with Sam Curran and Sikandar Raza coming into in the Punjab setup, and Kolkata releasing Pat Cummins and bringing in Lockey Ferguson in the pace battery. David Wiese, as an all-rounder, is also a bonus. However, the unavailability of Bangladeshi Shakib Al Hasan and Litton Das for the first few games might make Coach Chandrakant Pandit tweak his initial plans.

Two teams without their original captains in their squads will collide with each other in their first ever match in the new season of the Indian Premier League. The Punjab Kings appointed Shikhar Dhawan as their skipper after Mayank Agarwal was shown the door last season. Kolkata Knight Riders have given the responsibility of leadership to Nitish Rana in the absence of Shreyas Iyer, who is out injured.