Tata Tiago EV to be official partner of IPL 2023 displaying at 12 stadiums

The electric hatchback ends the carmaker's streak of partnering with the popular cricket tournament in SUVs

Sonika Nitin Nimje Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 31 2023 | 4:48 PM IST
The Indian Premier League (IPL) is to begin today, March 30, 2023. The Tiago EV has been named the sport's official partner by Tata Motors, which has been a part of the partnership for the sixth time. Along with the Nexon EV and Tigor EV, the Tiago EV is the most recent addition to the brand's EV lineup.
The carmaker has announced the Tiago EV, a brand-new electric hatchback, as its official partner, and it will be on display at each of the 12 stadiums hosting the matches. This is a surprising transformation considering that Tata has recently displayed its SUV lineup at the tournament. The partnership between Tata Motors and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is in its sixth year.

 

The reason behind the Tata Tiago EV in IPL 2023?


The Tiago EV, Tata's newest model excluding special editions is the carmaker's face during this T20 tournament season.  

The carmaker will also present the "Tiago EV Electric Super Striker" award and a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh to the player with the highest strike rate throughout each match as part of its EV promotion efforts. In addition, the player who takes home the title in 2023 will drive the electric hatchback home. In addition, Tata will plant saplings next to the Tiago EV that is displayed at the stadium during games and donate Rs 5 lakh to help improve the biodiversity of coffee plantations in Karnataka.
In addition, the automaker will provide tickets to select matches to encourage early adopters of electric vehicles. Owners of Tata EVs will also be able to participate in engagement activities on the field, and a select few of them will have the opportunity to present cricketers with awards.

Tata Tiago EV alongside other carmakers in IPL 2023?


There are four main models available for the Tiago EV: XE, XT, XZ+ and XZ+ Lux. There are two battery pack options available for it: 19.2 kWh for 250 km and 24 kWh for 315 km. The EV is available from Tata for prices ranging from 8.69 lakh to 11.99 lahks (ex-showroom Delhi).
Mahindra also recently announced that it is an official SUV partner of four IPL teams: Bangalore Royals, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, and Royal Challengers. The partnership aims to host a variety of offline and online promotional events for fans and spectators.

First Published: Mar 31 2023 | 11:40 AM IST

