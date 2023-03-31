Tata Tiago EV to be official partner of IPL 2023 displaying at 12 stadiums

The carmaker has announced the Tiago EV, a brand-new electric hatchback, as its official partner, and it will be on display at each of the 12 stadiums hosting the matches. This is a surprising transformation considering that Tata has recently displayed its SUV lineup at the tournament. The partnership between Tata Motors and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is in its sixth year.

