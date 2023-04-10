IPL 2023 Points Table: Orange cap and purple cap holders - Full update here

Indian Premier League 2023 has picked up a lot of steam lately. The way Rinku Singh smashed five sixes in the last five balls to clinch the match for Kolkata Knight Riders against last year's champions Gujarat Giants on Sunday looked like an absolute miracle and helped KKR climb up to the points table. This was the season's first defeat for Gujarat Titans and changed how the IPL points table appears.
In the second match played on Sunday night between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, Sunrisers defeated Punjab by 8 wickets. Shikhar Dhawan, who scored 99 off 66 deliveries for PBKS could not save the match, while Sunrisers' Rahul Tripathi helped his team to an easy win with a 74 not-out in just 48 balls. The win helped Hyderabad climb to the eighth spot, while Punjab is still at the sixth spot.
Sunday was full of entertainment for IPL lovers, and it miraculously changed how the points table looking.
IPL Points Table 2023
Here's the latest points table:
- Rajasthan Royals 3 (Matches) 2 (Won) 2.067 (Net Run Rate)
- Kolkata Knight Riders 3 (Matches) 2 (Won) 2.067 (Net Run Rate)
- Lucknow Super Giants 3 (Matches) 2 (Won) 1.358 (Net Run Rate)
- Gujarat Titans 3 (Matches) 2 (Won) 0.431 (Net Run Rate)
- Chennai Super Kings 3 (Matches) 2 (Won) 0.356 (Net Run Rate)
- Punjab Kings 3 (Matches) 2 (Won) -0.235 (Net Run Rate)
- Royal Challengers Bangalore 2 (Matches) 1 (Won) -1.256 (Net Run Rate)
- Sunrisers Hyderabad 3 (Matches) 1 (Won) -1.502 (Net Run Rate)
- Mumbai Indians 2 (Matches) 0 (Won) -1.394 (Net Run Rate)
- Delhi Capitals 3 (Matches) 0 (Won) -2.092 (Net Run Rate)
IPL Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders
We have seen some great moments and innings in Indian Premier League 2023 so far and also witnessed some incredible innings. Here are the top scorers (Orange cap holders) and top wicket takers (Purple cap holders) of the season so far:
IPL 2023 Orange cap holders:
1. Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) - 225 Runs (3 matches)
Also Read
IPL Points Table 2023: CSK jumps to 6th spot, defeats LSG by 12 runs
IPL 2023 Auction: Here's a look at which team retained, released whom
How Women's Premier League stacks up against other top sports leagues
PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup Final Live Streaming: When, how to watch in India
Indian women's cricket needs multi-skilled players, more pacers: Mithali
IPL 2023, Day 10: Riveting Rinku, dazzling Dhawan shine in day and night
IPL 2023: Senior guys need to step up their game, says MI skipper Rohit
IPL 2023: Rahane hits fastest 50 of season as CSK beat MI by 7 wickets
IPL 2023 MI vs CSK preview: Will the Mumbai-Chennai El Classico deliver?
IPL 2023, Day 9 Highlights: Royals, Chennai win big against Delhi, Mumbai
2. Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) - 189 Runs (3 matches)
3. DC David Warner (DC) - 158 Runs (3 matches)
4. Jos Buttler (RR) - 152 Runs (3 matches)
5. Kyle Mayers (LSG) - 139 Runs (3 matches)
IPL 2023 Purple cap holders:
1. Rashid Khan (GT) - 8 wickets (3 matches)
2. Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) - 8 wickets (3 matches)
3. Mark Wood (LSG) - 8 wickets (2 matches)
4. Ravi Bishnoi (LSG) - 6 wickets ( 3 matches)
5. Alzarri Joseph (GT) - 6 wickets (3 matches)