IPL 2023 Points Table: Orange cap and purple cap holders - Full update here

In the second match played on Sunday night between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, Sunrisers defeated Punjab by 8 wickets. Shikhar Dhawan, who scored 99 off 66 deliveries for PBKS could not save the match, while Sunrisers' Rahul Tripathi helped his team to an easy win with a 74 not-out in just 48 balls. The win helped Hyderabad climb to the eighth spot, while Punjab is still at the sixth spot.

Indian Premier League 2023 has picked up a lot of steam lately. The way Rinku Singh smashed five sixes in the last five balls to clinch the match for Kolkata Knight Riders against last year's champions Gujarat Giants on Sunday looked like an absolute miracle and helped KKR climb up to the points table. This was the season's first defeat for Gujarat Titans and changed how the IPL points table appears.