IPL 2023 Points Table: Orange cap and purple cap holders - Full update here

Indian Premier League 2023 witnessed some amazing games last night that changed the positions on the IPL points table. Check out the full update here

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
T Natarajan

T Natarajan of Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates the wicket

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 11:42 AM IST
Indian Premier League 2023 has picked up a lot of steam lately. The way Rinku Singh smashed five sixes in the last five balls to clinch the match for Kolkata Knight Riders against last year's champions Gujarat Giants on Sunday looked like an absolute miracle and helped KKR climb up to the points table. This was the season's first defeat for Gujarat Titans and changed how the IPL points table appears. 
In the second match played on Sunday night between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, Sunrisers defeated Punjab by 8 wickets. Shikhar Dhawan, who scored 99 off 66 deliveries for PBKS could not save the match, while Sunrisers' Rahul Tripathi helped his team to an easy win with a 74 not-out in just 48 balls. The win helped Hyderabad climb to the eighth spot, while Punjab is still at the sixth spot.

Sunday was full of entertainment for IPL lovers, and it miraculously changed how the points table looking.

IPL Points Table 2023


Here's the latest points table:
  1. Rajasthan Royals 3 (Matches) 2 (Won) 2.067 (Net Run Rate)
  2. Kolkata Knight Riders 3 (Matches) 2 (Won) 2.067 (Net Run Rate)
  3. Lucknow Super Giants 3 (Matches) 2 (Won) 1.358 (Net Run Rate)
  4. Gujarat Titans 3 (Matches) 2 (Won) 0.431 (Net Run Rate)
  5. Chennai Super Kings 3 (Matches) 2 (Won) 0.356 (Net Run Rate)
  6. Punjab Kings 3 (Matches) 2 (Won) -0.235 (Net Run Rate)
  7. Royal Challengers Bangalore 2 (Matches) 1 (Won) -1.256 (Net Run Rate)
  8. Sunrisers Hyderabad 3 (Matches) 1 (Won) -1.502 (Net Run Rate)
  9. Mumbai Indians 2 (Matches) 0 (Won) -1.394 (Net Run Rate)
  10. Delhi Capitals 3 (Matches) 0 (Won) -2.092 (Net Run Rate)

IPL Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders


We have seen some great moments and innings in Indian Premier League 2023 so far and also witnessed some incredible innings. Here are the top scorers (Orange cap holders) and top wicket takers (Purple cap holders) of the season so far:

IPL 2023 Orange cap holders:

1. Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) - 225 Runs (3 matches)

2. Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) - 189 Runs (3 matches)
3. DC David Warner (DC) - 158 Runs (3 matches)
4. Jos Buttler (RR) - 152 Runs (3 matches)
5. Kyle Mayers (LSG) - 139 Runs (3 matches) 

IPL 2023 Purple cap holders:

1. Rashid Khan (GT) - 8 wickets (3 matches)
2. Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) - 8 wickets (3 matches)
3. Mark Wood (LSG) - 8 wickets (2 matches)
4. Ravi Bishnoi (LSG) - 6 wickets ( 3 matches)
5. Alzarri Joseph (GT) - 6 wickets (3 matches)
Topics : Indian Premier League | IPL | BCCI

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 10:25 AM IST

