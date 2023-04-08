IPL 2023 MI vs CSK preview: Will the Mumbai-Chennai El Classico deliver?



So far, none out of the first 10 games have been close affairs, going right down to the last ball and as result, the audiences haven’t really got what they deserve from the IPL. The match between the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings is billed as the El Classico or the Manchester United vs Liverpool clash of the Indian Premier League. However, over the years the shine of this game is decreasing as other teams are getting strong and the two under focus, Mumbai and Chennai are getting weaker.



Chennai on the other hand got back to their usual best with the bat, but their bowling also lacks the charm of a great bowling attack. Ben Stokes does not bowl, Tushar Deshpande his been overtly expensive and Deepak Chahar has been unable to find his swing. The spinners Mitch Santner and Ravindra Jadeja have done well and so has young speedster Rajvardhan Hangargekar. Mumbai struggled big time in their opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore. If it were not for Tilak Varma, they would have been bundled out quite cheaply. The bowling seems to be lacking the sting even though Jofra Archer and Cameron Green are there in the playing 11.

MI vs CSK, IPL 2023 Match Details

Match Number- 12

Also Read IPL 2023 CSK vs LSG preview: Homecoming for Dhoni, faces in-form Lucknow IPL 2023, CSK vs LSG Highlights: Moeen makes it memorable for Chennai crowd IPL 2023: Updated squad list of all teams after the mini-auction in Kochi IPL 2023 Group B analysis: How do the teams shape up for the new season IPL 2023 KKR vs RCB preview: Bullish Bangalore up against Kolkata at Eden IPL 2023, RR vs DC Live Score: Warner wins toss, Delhi opt to bowl first IPL 2023 RR vs DC preview: Sanju's side needs finishing, Warner's a victory IPL 2023, LSG vs SRH Highlights: Krunal's super show wins it for Lucknow IPL 2023 LSG vs SRH preview: Hyderabad seek recovery from horrible opener IPL 2023 KKR vs RCB Highlights: Shardul, Varun give Kolkata a huge victory

Date: Saturday, April 08, 2023 Series- Indian Premier League 2023

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Time: 07:30 PM IST

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Pitch Report

The Mumbai wicket, made of red soil, always produces top-quality pitches with pace and bounce in them. The ball comes onto the bat quite nicely and if utilized properly, pacers can get the early swing as well. A similar wicket could be in store in the first game for the Mumbai Indians.

MI vs CSK, Mumbai Weather Forecast

With no clouds at all and the temperatures in the lower 30s, the humidity of Mumbai is going to increase as the night will progress. The dew factor would be very prominent and hence any skipper winning the toss would look to bowl first.

Mumbai Indians playing combination

The Mumbai side lacks a proper spinner and the likes of Hrithik Shokeen and a fading Piyush Chawla have really not been able to do any justice to the spot of a spinner. Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav, their three best batters are not in form and Cameron Green and Tim David too have not been able to make useful contributions. However, they are the best that this team has and will have to make do with them.

MI predicted playing 11

Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan

Impact Substitute options: Jason Behrendorff, Ramandeep Singh, Shams Mulani, Sandeep Warrier, Vishnu Vinod

Chennai Super Kings playing combination Jason Behrendorff, Ramandeep Singh, Shams Mulani, Sandeep Warrier, Vishnu Vinod



CSK predicted playing 11 Though MS Dhoni did not seem pleased with his bowlers and went as far as saying that either he will have to quit captaincy or the bowlers would have to become more disciplined. Bowling is the problem and hence Dhoni would have to chop and change a bit and give somebody else a chance in place of Tushar Deshpande.



Impact Substitute options: Tushar Deshpande, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Ajinkya Rahane Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, RS Hangargekar