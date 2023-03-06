Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL: MI predicted XI vs RCB

The two teams facing each other in this game have had very different starts in the league, While the register a gigantic 143-run win against Gujarat Giants, the RCB were brutally beaten by Delhi Capitals by a margin of 60 runs.

Thus in this game, it will be a fight between continuing the winning momentum and breaking the losing syndrome.

WPL 2023 playing 11 combinations

The will play with Yastika Bhatia and Hayley Matthews as openers with Harmanpreet Kaur coming in at number three, Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver Brunt and Chloe Tryon will be in the middle. Pooja Vastrakar will come late in the order for some quickfire runs. The rest of the slots will be fit in by the domestic Indian players.

Predicted Playing 11

Yastika Bhatia, Hayley Matthews, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Natalie Sciver, Chloe Tryon, Jintimani Kalita, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Sonam Yadav, Saika Ishaque

playing 11 combinations

Though the RCB could not get a win in their first game, they will be up and about to try and secure a win in the second one when they face Mumbai Indians. The fact that Smriti Mandhan looked in great touch is more than awesome for the fans.

As for the changes in the playing 11, there would hardly be any change as the team would look to build a team for the tournament and not do away with a set combination, just because of one bad game.

Predicted Playing 11

Smriti Mandhana (C), Sophie Devine, Heather Knight, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobana, Preeti Bose, Megan Schutt, Renuka Thakur

Mumbai Indians Squad for WPL 2023

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amanjot Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Heather Graham, Issy Wong, Chloe Tryon, Priyanka Bala, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque, Humairaa Kaazi, Sonam Yadav, Jintimani Kalita, Neelam Bisht, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Amelia Kerr

Squad for WPL 2023

Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Disha Kasat, Richa Ghosh(w), Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobana, Megan Schutt, Preeti Bose, Renuka Thakur Singh, Dane van Niekerk, Indrani Roy, Erin Burns, Poonam Khemnar, Sahana Pawar, Shreyanka Patil, Komal Zanzad