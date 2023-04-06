IPL 2023 KKR vs RCB preview: Bullish Bangalore up against Kolkata at Eden

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Pitch Report
The pitch at the Eden Gardens supports pacers early on in the game and then generally slows down. With evening air from Hoogly coming in through the stands, the swing of Umesh Yadav and Tim Southee or, for that matter, Mohd Siraj and Akash Deep, would play a crucial role.
KKR vs RCB, KolkataWeather Report
The humidity will increase from 37 per cent at the start of the game by 07:30 pm IST to around 67 per cent by the end of the game around 11:30 pm IST. This means that captains winning the toss would be looking to field first after winning the toss.
Kolkata Knight Riders playing combination
The Knight Riders would not look to change the playing 11 after just one game. However, if fit, Lockie Ferguson would look to come into the game and might be the impact substitute swap up with Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Narayan Jagadeesan could come in as the wicket-keeper batter in place of Mandeep Singh to make the squad more dynamic.
KKR predicted playing 11
Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Narayan Jagadeesan, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southe, Anukul Roy, Umesh Yadav,
Impact Substitute options Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Mandeep Singh, Suyash Kumar
Royal Challengers Bangalore playing combination
The Bangalore side wouldn’t be looking to change anything. Reece Topley most likely wouldn’t be fit for this game, and hence, David Willey will take his place in the playing 11.
RCB predicted playing 11
Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Shabaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, David Willey, Mohammed Siraj
Impact Substitute options Reece Topley, Suyash Prabhudessai, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Siddarth Kaul
KKR vs RCB, IPL 2023 Live Streaming and Broadcast
The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore can be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website subscription free. It can also be viewed on TV sets on the Star Sports network.