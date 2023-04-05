IPL 2023 RR vs PBKS preview, live streaming, pitch report and more

Guwahati will witness the IPL match 2023 for the very first time, it's great news for all the cricket fans from north-east India. Last time, Covid-19 ruined their plans to witness the IPL in 2020.

The fever of the 16th edition of the mega event Indian Premier League can be easily seen throughout the country. The IPL 2023 is giving a platform to young talent and an overdose of entertainment to sports lovers. Today, the 8th match of the season will be played between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.