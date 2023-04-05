close

IPL 2023 RR vs PBKS preview, live streaming, pitch report and more

Punjab Kings will face Rajasthan Royals in the 8th match of IPL 2023 in Guwahati today at 7:30 pm. Both teams are looking to continue their winning streak

Sudeep Singh Rawat
Rajasthan Royals

Punjab Kings to face off against Rajasthan Royals today at 7:30pm

Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 1:41 PM IST
The fever of the 16th edition of the mega event Indian Premier League can be easily seen throughout the country. The IPL 2023 is giving a platform to young talent and an overdose of entertainment to sports lovers. Today, the 8th match of the season will be played between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.
Guwahati will witness the IPL match 2023 for the very first time, it's great news for all the cricket fans from north-east India. Last time, Covid-19 ruined their plans to witness the IPL in 2020.

Both teams won their last match


Both the teams started the tournament on a winning note, and they want their momentum to be continued in today's match as well. Punjab had defeated Kolkata by 7 runs in their last match at Mohali, while Rajasthan had defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by as many as 72 runs. Batting first, Jos Buttler smashed 52 runs in just 22 balls and became the man of the match for his match-winning inning.

Punjab Kings might miss their top performer


Punjab Kings is playing under Shikhar Dhawan's captaincy, and they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in their opening match without key players like Kagiso Rabada and Liam Livingstone.

While Rajasthan Royals will aim to replicate their attacking top-order batting.

Possible playing XI


Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(c/wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Bench: Navdeep Saini, Dhruv Jurel, Sandeep Sharma, Murugan Ashwin, Donavon Ferreira, Kunal Singh Rathore, Abdul Basith, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Obed McCoy, KC Cariappa, Akash Vasisht, Adam Zampa, Joe Root
Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Bench: Rishi Dhawan, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Atharva Taide, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh, Raj Bawa, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Kagiso Rabada, Baltej Singh

RR vs PBKS: Pitch report


The Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati is a perfect pitch for batting, it has a hard deck providing great bounce for batters to hit big shots. There are high chances that we witness a high-scoring match in the Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati.

When will the RR vs PBKS match begin?


The IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals will start at 7:30 pm IST today.

Where to watch IPL 2023 RR vs PBKS match?


The live telecast of the match between RR and PBKS will be broadcast on Star Sports channels Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD. You can also enjoy the live streaming of RR vs PBKS on Jio Cinema for free.


Topics : IPL | Indian Premier League | Rajasthan Royals | Punjab Kings

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 1:26 PM IST

