IPL 2023 SRH vs RR preview: Runners-up Royals up against young Hyderabadis

Royals too have assembled a great squad in the run-up to this season and would be looking to utilise the impact player rule to the fullest with the availability of specialists in their side.

The runners-up from the last season Rajasthan Royals are ready for season of the Indian Premier League. They will face the Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have not had a great time in the last two seasons. However, this time around, the orange brigade have had an overhaul, leaving aside their veteran players in David Warner, Rashid Khan and Kane Williamson.They are now a young team and will be led by a young captain Aiden Markram, though he will not be available for the first game.