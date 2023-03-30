IPL 2023 GT vs CSK preview: Defending champs face a rejuvenated yellow army



The Narendra Modi Stadium, one of the largest sporting arenas in the world and the largest cricketing stadium was the host of the last IPL final and the fans of the Gujarat franchise managed to just get a glimpse of their favourite players. Thus, with the start of the season taking place here, it will give IPL a grander opening than all previous seasons. The Indian Premiere League (IPL) is back and the first match will be between the all-time favourites Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT). It is majorly going to be the battle between the master MS Dhoni and his earnest disciples Hardik Pandya. Since the last season, Pandya has proved that he is a doer and not just a preacher, just like Dhoni. He too believes in the process and is not deterred by just a few results.



GT vs CSK, IPL 2023 Match Details

The match will also be the first one where the new rule of the impact player will come into effect. This rule will help the thinking of captains like MS Dhoni who believe in specialists more than relying on jacks of all trades and masters of none. With this rule in place, a player can be replaced at any point in time in the innings.

Series- Indian Premier League 2023 Match Number- 01

Time: 7:30 PM IST Date: Friday, March 31, 2023



Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, Pitch Report Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad



GT vs CSK, Ahmedabad Weather Report The pitch at Motera has always been batting-friendly in T20Is. However, not a very scoring game is expected at the venue with both the teams boating of players who could exploit the roughness in the wicket with slower ones.



Gujarat Titans playing 11 predictions The temperature in Ahmedabad is always in the high 30s and it will be hot in the evening as well. Humidity will increase from 24 per cent at around 7 pm to 45 per cent at the time of the match ending around 11 pm.



Rashid Khan and Alzarri Joseph would bat number seven and eight in all likelihood with left-arm spinner Sai Kishore coming in at number nine. Yash Dayal and Mohammed Shami will be the two out and out pacers. The Gujarat Titans will go with their set batting pair of Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha at the top. With Kane Williamson available, he will most likely play the anchor role and bat at number three. Hardik Pandya at four and then two left-handers in David Miller and Rahul Tewatia will fill in the number five and six spots.

Gujarat Titans predicted playing 11

Hardik Pandya (c), Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal

Chennai Super Kings playing 11 peredictions

The Super Kings, led by their charismatic captain M S Dhoni will have the services of Ben Stokes in their armoury. The yellow army would be hoping that Devon Conway gets into the best of his form and so should Moeen Ali. Apart from Stokes, Conway and Ali, Mitchell Santner could be the fourth foreigner in the squad if not Dwaine Pretorious, who is nursing an injury.

Chennai Super Kings predicted playing 11

MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar