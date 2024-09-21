Business Standard
Home / Cricket / News / IPL 2025 auction: Pant set to be Delhi Capitals top retained, say reports

IPL 2025 auction: Pant set to be Delhi Capitals top retained, say reports

After suffering a life-threatening road accident in 2022, Pant returned to action with the IPL 2024, playing for Delhi Capitals, and made his international return during the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup

Rishabh Pant during India vs Bangladesh 1st Test in Chennai

Rishabh Pant during India vs Bangladesh 1st Test in Chennai (Pic: Sportzpics for BCCI)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2024 | 7:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Following his impressive century in his Test return against Bangladesh at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant received more good news, as he is now almost confirmed to be the top retention pick for the Delhi Capitals franchise ahead of the Indian Premier League 2025 auctions.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The southpaw is the current skipper of the Delhi Capitals franchise. Rishabh Pant started his IPL career with Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils) in 2016 and has since been part of the team set-up. He has played a total of 111 matches for the franchise, amassing 3,284 runs at an average of 35.31, and is the leading run-scorer for the team. He also has 18 half-centuries and one century while playing in the IPL for the Delhi-based franchise.
 
 
Other names set to be retained
 

More From This Section

Top 10 highest successful run chase in Test cricket

India to Australia: Highest successful run chase in Test cricket history

New Zealand cricket team

The ticket prices for 3rd Test between IND and NZ to remain same in Mumbai

Travis Head

ENG vs AUS 2nd ODI: England won the toss and opted to bowl first

India vs Bangladesh Test

IND vs BAN 1st Test Day 3 HIGHLIGHTS: Bangladesh 158 for 4 at the end of day 3, 357 away from win

Team India in Tests at Chepauk

IND vs BAN: Transformed Chepauk pitch offers a fever-dream for pacers

According to reports, all-rounder Axar Patel and chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav are also expected to be retained by Delhi Capitals ahead of the auction. If the BCCI allows four or five retentions, Australian Jake Fraser-McGurk and South African Tristan Stubbs could also join the list.

No date for auction yet
 
The final date for retention and the auction for IPL 2025 is yet to be announced by the BCCI. The only confirmed report about the auction states that it will be held overseas. However, according to reports, it might take place in November, with one of the Middle Eastern countries as the host.
 
Pant’s memorable return
 
After suffering a life-threatening road accident in 2022, Pant returned to action with IPL 2024, playing for Delhi Capitals. He made his international return by winning the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. He also made his Test return in the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The southpaw scored a crucial 39 in the first innings before hitting 109 in the second innings to make his return memorable.
 

Also Read

IND vs BAN 1st Test Rishabh Pant

IND vs BAN: Rishabh Pant marks comeback with 6th Test hundred in Chennai

Virat Kohli

India vs Bangladesh 2024: Three things to know ahead of Test series

Rinku Singh

Rinku to feature in Duleep Trophy round 2, replaces Pant in India B

Sourav Ganguly, Sourav, Ganguly

Ganguly believes Pant will become one of all-time greats in Test cricket

Sarfaraz Khan and Musheer Khan (L-R)

Duleep Trophy 2024: Musheer to Manav; top five performers from round 1

Topics : Rishabh Pant Delhi Capitals IPL auction Indian Premier League India vs Bangladesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 21 2024 | 7:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon