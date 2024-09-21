IPL 2025 auction: Pant set to be Delhi Capitals top retained, say reports

The southpaw is the current skipper of the Delhi Capitals franchise. Rishabh Pant started his IPL career with Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils) in 2016 and has since been part of the team set-up. He has played a total of 111 matches for the franchise, amassing 3,284 runs at an average of 35.31, and is the leading run-scorer for the team. He also has 18 half-centuries and one century while playing in the IPL for the Delhi-based franchise.

Other names set to be retained

No date for auction yet

The final date for retention and the auction for IPL 2025 is yet to be announced by the BCCI. The only confirmed report about the auction states that it will be held overseas. However, according to reports, it might take place in November, with one of the Middle Eastern countries as the host.

According to reports, all-rounder Axar Patel and chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav are also expected to be retained by Delhi Capitals ahead of the auction. If the BCCI allows four or five retentions, Australian Jake Fraser-McGurk and South African Tristan Stubbs could also join the list.