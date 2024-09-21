India to Australia: Highest successful run chase in Test cricket history

Test cricket is often considered as the most important format in cricket by fans. The five days of battle allows teams to have multiple chances of comebacks in the match, despite trailing behind for a good amount of time in the game. One of the toughest aspects of Test cricket is chasing a big total in the fourth innings of the game, which is usually considered as the toughest time to bat for any team. However, there are multiple instances where teams have surprised their opponents by chasing down a mountain of a total to emerge victorious in the game. Here is the list of top instances where teams chased down the impossible totals to win the match.

Highest successful run chase in Test cricket history

17 Australia India 339 16-12-1977 WACA Ground

18 Australia South Africa 336 20-01-1950 Kingsmead

19 South Africa Australia 335 15-03-2002 Kingsmead

20 England Australia 332 29-12-1928 Melbourne Cricket Ground

21 Australia South Africa 331 08-03-2002 Newlands

22 India Australia 328 15-01-2021 Brisbane Cricket Ground

23 Sri Lanka Zimbabwe 326 14-01-1998 Sinhalese Sports Club Ground

24 New Zealand Pakistan 324 24-02-1994 AMI Stadium

25 West Indies England 322 25-08-2017 Headingley

26 West Indies Pakistan 317 13-03-1958 Bourda

27 New Zealand Bangladesh 317 17-10-2008 Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium

28 Australia England 315 17-01-1902 Adelaide Oval

29 England Australia 315 16-08-2001 Headingley

30 Pakistan Australia 314 28-09-1994 National Stadium (Karachi)

31 Australia South Africa 310 17-11-2011 Wanderers Stadium

32 West Indies Australia 308 26-03-1999 Kensington Oval

33 Australia Bangladesh 307 09-04-2006 Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium

34 England New Zealand 305 14-02-1997 AMI Stadium

35 Sri Lanka South Africa 304 13-02-2019 Kingsmead

36 Pakistan Sri Lanka 302 16-01-2014 Sharjah Cricket Stadium

37 England New Zealand 299 10-06-2022 Trent Bridge

38 England Australia 297 01/03/1895 Melbourne Cricket Ground

39 England New Zealand 296 23-06-2022 Headingley

40 South Africa Australia 295 06-02-1953 Melbourne Cricket Ground

41 England New Zealand 294 23-05-2008 Old Trafford

42 Australia South Africa 292 31-03-2006 Wanderers Stadium

43 Australia South Africa 287 02-01-2006 Sydney Cricket Ground

44 Australia England 286 08-03-1929 Melbourne Cricket Ground

45 New Zealand Sri Lanka 285 09-03-2023 Hagley Oval

46 South Africa England 284 02-01-1906 Old Wanderers

47 England New Zealand 284 10-06-2004 Trent Bridge

48 England Australia 282 01-01-1908 Melbourne Cricket Ground

49 West Indies England 282 05-02-1998 Queen's Park Oval

50 England New Zealand 282 20-05-2004 Lord's

1. West Indies vs Australia (St John's, 2003) – 418 runs

The record for the highest successful run chase in Test cricket belongs to the West Indies cricket team, who chased down 418 runs against Australia at St John's in 2003. Led by Brian Lara's magnificent 153, the Windies defied all odds to secure a stunning three wickets win against the Aussies.

2. South Africa vs Australia (Perth, 2008) – 414 runs

The team with the highest successful run chase in ODIs, also holds the record for the second highest successful run chase in Tests and that too against the same team. South Africa chased down the total of 414 runs against Australia in Perth, 2008, to win the game by 6 wickets. Graeme Smith (115) and Hashim Amla (103) were the backbone of Proteas during the chase.

3. India vs West Indies (Port of Spain, 1976) – 406 runs

India's 406-run chase against the West Indies in Port of Spain, 1976, was a historical achievement, as they did it against one of the most dominant teams in the history of cricket.. Sunil Gavaskar's 101 and Gundappa Viswanath's 97 helped India secure a memorable win.

4. Australia vs England (Leeds, 1948) – 404 runs

While Australia often finds themselves on the receiving end of these historic chases, there was a moment where they were on the giving end when they beat England in a historic chase. Don Bradman's unbeaten 270 was the highlight of Australia's 404-run chase against England at Leeds in 1948. This innings cemented Bradman's legendary status and to this date remains one of the greatest individual knocks in history of Test cricket.

5. West Indies vs Bangladesh (Chattogram, 2021) – 395 runs

The current West Indies team are nothing like what they used to be in Test cricket, but they tapped into their past in 2021 against Bangladesh to record another historic chase under their name. Kyle Mayers' sensational double century helped the West Indies chase 395 runs against Bangladesh in Chattogram.

6. Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe (Colombo, 2017)- 391 runs

Sri Lanka made their highest successful run chase and sixth highest overall, when they beat Zimbabwe by 4 wickets while chasing 391 runs in their home Test at Colombo in 2017.

7. India vs England (Chennai, 2008) – 387 runs

Sachin Tendulkar's unbeaten century and half-centuries from Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir and Yuvraj Singh in the fourth innings helped India chase 387 runs against England in Chennai, 2008. This was the second highest successful run chase in India at the time.

8. Pakistan vs Sri Lanka (Pallekele, 2015)- 382 runs

Pakistan recorded their highest successful run chase in Test cricket history when they chased down 382 runs target against Sri Lanka at Pallekele in 2015. Younus Khan 171 not-out was Pakistan’s star in the match.

9. England vs India (Birmingham, 2022) – 378 runs

ngalnd recorded the ninth highest successful run-chase in history of Test cricket when they chased down the 378 runs target set by India in Birmingham in 2022. Unbeaten tons from Joe Root and Jonny Bairstwo helped England secure the win.

10. Australia vs Pakistan (Hobart, 1999)- 369 runs

Australia’s 4 wickets win against Pakistan while chasing 369 runs at Hobart in 1999 is the tenth highest successful run chase in Test cricket overall. Justin Langer with 59 in first innings and 127 in second innings was Australia's hero in the match.