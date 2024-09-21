IND vs BAN 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Gill-Rishabh look to build onto India's lead
With India at 81/3 at the end of day 2, Rishabh pant and Shubman Gill will start day 3 looking to give India a healthy and challenging lead going into the final innings of the match in Chennai.
Shashwat NishantAditya Kaushik New Delhi
Day 3 of the 1st Test between India and Bangladesh at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai will have the hosts starting the day with the bat. Shubman Gill (33) and Rishabh Pant (12) will aim to extend India's lead today and post a challenging total for the Bangla Tigers in the second innings.
India ended Day 2 at 81/3, as openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal departed within the first 7 overs, courtesy of Nahid Rana and Taskin Ahmed. Virat Kohli also failed to make amends, as he was dismissed for 17. If Kohli had taken the review for the dismissal, he would have probably started India's day alongside Gill, as the ultra edge showed a spike when the ball went past Kohli's bat.
A 308-run lead to start the day is a good position for the Indians, who had a brilliant bowling spell earlier as well.
Here's the full scorecard after Day 2 of the 1st Test -
|India 2nd Innings
|Batting
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|c Litton Das b Nahid Rana
|10
|17
|2
|0
|58.82
|Rohit Sharma (c)
|c Zakir Hasan b Taskin Ahmed
|5
|7
|1
|0
|71.42
|Shubman Gill
|not out
|33
|64
|4
|0
|51.56
|Virat Kohli
|lbw b Mehidy Hasan Miraz
|17
|37
|2
|0
|45.94
|Rishabh Pant †
|not out
|12
|13
|1
|1
|92.3
|Extras
|(lb 4)
|TOTAL
|23 Ov (RR: 3.52)
|Bowling
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECON
|WD
|Taskin Ahmed
|3
|0
|17
|1
|5.66
|0
|Hasan Mahmud
|5
|1
|12
|0
|2.4
|0
|Nahid Rana
|3
|0
|12
|1
|4
|0
|Shakib Al Hasan
|6
|0
|20
|0
|3.33
|0
|Mehidy Hasan Miraz
|6
|0
|16
|1
|2.66
|0
8:46 AM
1st Test Day 3 | India vs Bangladesh LIVE UPDATES: Gill-Pant look to build onto India's lead
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs Bangladesh 1st Test day 3. With India taking a 308-run lead at the end of day 2, Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill would be looking to avoid losing early wickets and help India get to a challenging total in the 2nd innings. Action to start at 9:30 AM.
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 21 2024 | 8:48 AM IST