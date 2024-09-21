IND vs BAN 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Gill-Rishabh look to build onto India's lead

Day 3 of the 1st Test between India and Bangladesh at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai will have the hosts starting the day with the bat. Shubman Gill (33) and Rishabh Pant (12) will aim to extend India's lead today and post a challenging total for the Bangla Tigers in the second innings.

India ended Day 2 at 81/3, as openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal departed within the first 7 overs, courtesy of Nahid Rana and Taskin Ahmed. Virat Kohli also failed to make amends, as he was dismissed for 17. If Kohli had taken the review for the dismissal, he would have probably started India's day alongside Gill, as the ultra edge showed a spike when the ball went past Kohli's bat.

A 308-run lead to start the day is a good position for the Indians, who had a brilliant bowling spell earlier as well.