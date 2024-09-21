Business Standard
Home / Cricket / News / ENG vs AUS 2nd ODI: England won the toss and opted to bowl first

ENG vs AUS 2nd ODI: England won the toss and opted to bowl first

Travis Head's career-best 154 not out Thursday powered the tourists to a seven-wicket win in the opener of the five-match series between the fierce cricket rivals.

Travis Head

Travis Head (Pic: Twitter)

AP Leeds (England)
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2024 | 5:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

England won the toss and will bowl first in the second one-day international against Australia at Headingley on Saturday.
Travis Head's career-best 154 not out Thursday powered the tourists to a seven-wicket win in the opener of the five-match series between the fierce cricket rivals.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Australia looks even stronger with senior players Mitchell Starc, Glenn Maxwell and Josh Hazlewood back after they sat out in Nottingham because of illness. Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott and Cameron Green are out.
Olly Stone replaces Jofra Archer in England's only change.
Australia: Travis Head, Matt Short, Mitchell Marsh (captain), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

England: Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Harry Brook (captain), Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Olly Stone, Matt Potts, Adil Rashid.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Manchester City vs Arsenal

Premier League: Manchester City vs. Arsenal live time (IST), streaming

atishi becomes delhi cm

LIVE: AAP leader Atishi sworn in as 8th Chief Minister of Delhi by LG V K Saxena at Raj Niwas

atishi becomes delhi cm

After Kejriwal's resignation, Atishi takes charge as youngest CM of Delhi

India vs Bangladesh Test

IND vs BAN 1st Test Day 3 HIGHLIGHTS: Bangladesh 158 for 4 at the end of day 3, 357 away from win

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

J&K poll: 'Our priority is to restore statehood,' says Mallikarjun Kharge

Topics : Australia vs England Australia cricket team England cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 21 2024 | 5:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon