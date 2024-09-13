AFG vs NZ Test: Afghan coach Trott seeks role in Test venue selection

Following the abandonment of the historic one-off Test between Afghanistan and New Zealand in Greater Noida, Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott has expressed his desire to be involved in the selection of Test venues for future matches. This comes after Afghanistan captain Hasmatullah Shahidi voiced a similar opinion, advocating for a fixed venue to host their Test matches.

"If you have one fixed venue, then you can iron out the issues that arise. That's always nice. But I think this is maybe a result of not having played a lot of Test cricket in the past and still trying to find a venue that we can use consistently," Trott said while addressing the media after the match was called off without a ball being bowled. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Trott, who has vast experience as a former England Test cricketer, did not hesitate to offer his services in helping the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) select appropriate venues outside of their home nation.

Jonathan Trott Test record

Batting Career Summary Format M Inn NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 200 50 4s 6s Test 52 93 6 3835 226 44.08 8128 47.18 9 2 19 451 0 ODI 68 65 10 2819 137 51.25 3659 77.04 4 0 22 216 3 T20I 7 7 1 138 51 23 144 95.83 0 0 1 9 3



Trott on Afghanistan's Test cricket journey

Trott expressed disappointment at the missed opportunity to play against a major Test-playing nation like New Zealand.



"Personally, I was disappointed. We were very excited to play against New Zealand and put ourselves up against the challenge. The players have worked really hard. We've been here and had warm-up games, got accustomed to the conditions, which are unique here. Unfortunately, the weather played its part, and it's made it difficult for us to get a game, and we're very disappointed."

The Afghanistan coach also commented on the time of year chosen for the Test, stating, "To try and play a Test match at this time of year is always tricky. The facilities were obviously affected by the amount of water that came down, which is unprecedented for this time of year."

Growing Afghanistan's red-ball ambitions

Trott underscored the importance of nurturing Afghanistan's Test cricket ambitions, emphasising that red-ball cricket requires as much passion and commitment as the white-ball format. "Test cricket worldwide needs to be looked after, and I want to see Afghanistan show the same passion and desire in red-ball cricket as they do in white-ball. It's attainable, but like anything, it will take time, effort, and communication between the management, players, and coaches."

No chance of white-ball replacement match

When asked if a white-ball match was considered as a replacement for the abandoned Test, Trott confirmed that alternative options had been discussed but ultimately ruled out. "There were a few things discussed, but we looked at the ground today, and it was never really going to be attainable."

Trott also highlighted the need to prioritise player safety, especially with New Zealand having an important tour ahead. "There’s obviously a huge desire to play cricket, but player safety is paramount, especially with New Zealand having a big tour coming up," he added.