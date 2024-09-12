IND vs BAN: Comparing both sides' bowling attacks ahead of Test series

After a long break from international play, Team India is gearing up to kick off their Test season against a strong Bangladesh squad. The Bangladeshi team is riding high after a dominant away series win over Pakistan, making this clash an exciting one to watch.

Both sides will be playing a two-match Test series, followed by a three-match T20 series as well. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

While India’s new coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Rohit Sharma will be wary of the challenge ahead of them, they would be confident going into the series with a star-studded squad at their disposal.

As far as the bowling attack is concerned, both sides have great players who can decide the game on any given day.

Let’s compare the bowling attacks ahead of the two-match Test series:



Indian bowling line-up for the two-match Test series:

R Ashwin, R Jadeja, A Patel, K Yadav, M Siraj, A Deep, J Bumrah, Y Dayal

Bangladesh bowling Line-up for the two-match Test series :

Taskin Ahmed, S Al Hasan, M Hasan Miraz, N Rana, H Mahmud, S Khaled Ahmed

Indians posing a genuine threat at home



The Indian bowling line-up for Bangladesh looks more than capable of posing a genuine threat to the Bangladesh batters, who recently showed their grit against Pakistan.

While the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav will benefit from the Indian tracks, pacers Akash Deep, Yash Dayal, and Jasprit Bumrah will be eager to make an impact with the new ball as well.

India’s star pacer Bumrah has an impressive record in India, having taken 33 wickets in 8 matches so far, including two five-wicket hauls.

Jasprit Bumrah Test stats in India Span Mat Inns Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI BBM Avg Econ SR 5w 10w 2021-2024 8 15 188.5 42 540 33 6/45 9/91 16.36 2.85 34.3 2 0

Veteran spinner Ashwin has also performed well against Bangladesh, with 23 wickets in six matches. As far as his record in India is concerned, few players match the 37-year-old’s achievements.

Ravichandran Ashwin Test stats in India Span Mat Inns Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI BBM Avg Econ SR 5w 10w 2011-2024 60 117 2776 600 7680 363 7/59 13/140 21.15 2.76 45.8 28 6

Ashwin boasts an astounding 363 wickets in 60 matches at home, including 28 five-wicket hauls and 6 ten-wicket hauls.

The likes of Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel are also known for spinning webs around the batters and getting crucial wickets for the side.

While Jadeja has 213 Test wickets in 44 matches on home soil, Kuldeep Yadav also has an impressive record of 35 wickets in just eight matches at home.

Bangladesh looking to carry the momentum



The Bangla Tigers had a memorable Test series against Pakistan, with their players excelling in all aspects of the game. Their bowlers played a pivotal role in the historic 2-0 whitewash away from home.

However, with their star pacer Shoriful Islam ruled out of the India tour because of injury, they will miss the pacer who took three wickets in the first Test before getting injured in the second Test against Pakistan.

Aside from him, the experienced Shakib Al Hasan and all-rounder Mehidy Hasan will present a strong challenge to the Indian top order on a track where spin could be the key factor.

Shakib Al Hasan bowling Test stats in India Span Mat Inns Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI BBM Avg Econ SR 5w 10w 2007-2022 8 12 226.1 30 797 21 5/62 7/174 37.95 3.52 64.6 1 0

Shakib has taken 21 wickets in 8 matches in India, including one five-wicket haul. Shakib has taken 21 wickets in 8 matches in India, including one five-wicket haul.

Mehidy Hasan bowling Test stats in India Span Mat Inns Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI BBM Avg Econ SR 5w 10w 2017-2022 5 7 157.5 13 640 14 5/63 6/124 45.71 4.05 67.6 1 0

All-rounder Mehidy Hasan also significantly contributes to the bowling attack, in addition to his batting. He has 14 wickets in five matches in India and is in form after picking up a total of 10 wickets in the two Tests against Pakistan, including a five-wicket haul in the second Test, demonstrating his threat with the ball.

Hasan Mahmud also managed to pick up one fifer each in the two Tests against Pakistan and can’t be taken lightly on spin tracks.