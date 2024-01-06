It's going to be hard to replace him: Cummins after Warner's retirement

Australia skipper Pat Cummins has stated that replacing David Warner in Test cricket will be difficult and will necessitate some work, given the importance the veteran opener gave to the squad.

Australia's star opener Warner's sparkling Test career came to a conclusion on Saturday at his home stadium with an eight-wicket triumph against Pakistan, capping off a 3-0 series whitewash.

Warner hit 57 off 75 balls until his fairy-tale last innings came to an end just after midday on day four, leaving Australia 11 runs short of victory. As Warner went off to handshakes with the Pakistan squad and then waved his bat to a boisterous applause from the fans, he was dismissed by lbw to offspinner Sajid Khan on review.

"It's going to be hard to replace Davey. He's basically played every game for the last dozen years. His huge personality, he really sets the game up with the way he way he plays every time he walk out. He's going to be huge to replace. We'll enjoy for the next day or so while we still got him around. A week at home before we get down to Adelaide. A good time to reflect on this series but also the year that's been and obviously on Davey's career," Pat Cummins said in a post-match presentation.

Meanwhile, after the game, an emotional Warner talked to the host broadcaster in a goodbye interview about his Test career, watching the Australia Tests on TV in the future, the role his family played, and how he would like to be remembered.

Warner praised his teammates, saying he was proud to be among such outstanding cricketers.

"It's pretty much a dream come true. You win 3-0 and cap off what's been a great 18 months to 2 years for the Australian cricket team. World Test Championship win, Ashes series draw and then the World Cup. To come here and finish 3-0 is an outstanding achievement. I'm proud to be with a bunch of great cricketers here," Warner said during a post-match presentation.

"These guys, they work their backsides off, the engine room - the three big quicks plus Mitchell Marsh - they work tirelessly in the nets and in the gym. Credit to them, the physios, the staff behind that ... is outstanding. You look at them, they are amazing, I don't have to face them ever again in the nets, which I don't do anyway, so that helps."

Warner's Test career comprised 112 matches, during which he scored 8,786 runs at an average of 44.60, including 26 hundreds and 37 half-centuries.

"Exciting, entertaining and I hope I put a smile on everyone's face with the way I played. Hopefully, the young kids out there can follow in my footsteps, white ball cricket to Test cricket, it's the pinnacle of our sport. So keep working hard and play the red ball game which is entertaining as well. Thanks, everyone," he added.