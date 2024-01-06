Wishes pour in from legendary Sachin Tendulkar and others for David Warner

Australia's star opener David Warner on Saturday brought down the curtains on his illustrious Test career after playing the farewell innings against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The seasoned veteran was greeted warmly by his home fans at Sydney Cricket Ground, with spectators even entering the pitch to see the post-match presentation. Fans flocked to the ground in great numbers to see Warner in white for the final time.

In his most recent game, the southpaw hit a match-winning 57 as Australia successfully chased down 130 to win the third Test by eight wickets and take the series 3-0.

As Warner waved farewell to Test cricket, supporters from all around the world sent their well wishes to the Australian icon, recalling his cricketing exploits.

Warner received massive wishes as he said goodbye to the longest format of the game after playing his farewell Test.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar congratulated Warner on his remarkable career, recalling the veteran's admirable ability to adapt to all formats of the game despite beginning as an aggressive T20 hitter.

"From being an explosive T20 batter to becoming a resilient Test player, @davidwarner31's journey exemplifies adaptability and grit. His transition and evolution in the game have been remarkable, showcasing aggressive intent while mastering the art of pacing an inning. Congratulations on a wonderful Test career, David! Best wishes to you and your family," Sachin wrote on X.

Notably, Warner made his international debut against South Africa in a T20I match in 2009 before making his Test debut two years later in 2011. However, he was well-equipped to have huge success across formats and went on to become one of Australia's best openers in Test cricket.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag also complimented Warner on his outstanding career in the longest format and wished him well in his future endeavours.

"Congratulations @davidwarner31 on a wonderful Test career. Since the time I saw you, knew this is the format you will excel most in and what a ride it has been. Full on entertainment on the pitch and now hopefully more in reels and T20 cricket. Best wishes for the next phase," Sehwag wrote on X while sharing a photo with Warner during IPL days.

Warner was Sehwag's opening partner at the Delhi Daredevils when the Australian star made his IPL debut in 2009 and stayed with the team till 2013.

Former India batsman Wasim Jaffer recounted Warner's career while thanking the veteran, mentioning his journey from starting as a T20 hitter to blasting the triple hundred in Test cricket

"Started out as a T20 bat but took to the Test game like fish to water and there was no looking back. He could score a hundred before lunch or bat long and score a triple ton. Farewell, @davidwarner31. You should be mighty proud of all you achieved wearing that baggy green. #AUSvPAK," Jaffer said.

Former Australia captain Aaron Finch also applauded ex-teammate Warner and wrote, "Congratulations on an extraordinary Test career, @davidwarner31! You have transformed the game on the field and have been box office for everyone sitting at home or in the stands! Enjoy putting your feet up and quality time with your family in this new chapter! #thebull #CricketLegend #FamilyFirst."

Former England captain Michael Vaughan also hailed Warner on his brilliant Test career.

"Brilliant Test career @davidwarner31.. Love sports people that play on the edge and you have done that throughout .. #Australia," Vaughan wrote on X.

Warner's fairytale goodbye went nearly exactly as planned, with the opener bowing out with a match-winning hand against Pakistan in third and last Test match.

It was the end of a glorious Test as well as ODI career. Warner finished with 8786 Test runs at an average of 44.59, with 26 Test hundreds and 37 fifties.

In the ODI format, Warner ended with 6932 runs at an average of 45.3, with 22 ODI hundreds and 33 fifties. He was a participant in several successful Test and ODI triumphs, including the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup wins in 2015 and 2023 and the ICC World Test Championship victory in 2023.