Australia's Mitchell Marsh rests feet on World Cup trophy, faces backlash

After winning the India vs Australia match, Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh was seen celebrating. However, the picture did not go down well with netizens

Mitchell marsh, world cup trophy

(Photo: Screengrab/Instagram)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2023 | 1:02 PM IST
Australia defeated India by six wickets in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

A century by opener Travis Head and an unbeaten fifty by Marnus Labuschagne helped Australia chase down the target of 241 in 43 overs to win an unprecedented sixth World Cup title.
After the victory, Cummins took to Instagram to post a few photos from the celebrations in the dressing room. One of the photos posted by the 30-year-old showed all-rounder Mitchell Marsh relaxing on a sofa with a pint in his hand and his feet resting on the World Cup trophy.

However, his photo did not go down well with netizens who deemed it "disrespectful".

"Dear ICC and BCCI, expressing concern over Mitch Marsh placing the World Cup trophy under his feet. This behavior seems disrespectful to the game's integrity. Kindly review and address this matter appropriately," a user wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"Dude that's World Cup respect please," another user commented.

"Bro, show some respect to the World Cup trophy. Ask Indian fans or team India about the value of this trophy," wrote a third user.

"Have some respect towards the WC Trophy !! Please," a fourth user wrote.

Earlier this month, Marsh had flown back home in the middle of the World Cup due to personal reasons. He had reportedly sent a text message to teammate Marcus Stoinis when he flew home, saying, "I'll be home for a little bit and then I'm coming back to win this World Cup."

First Published: Nov 20 2023 | 1:02 PM IST

