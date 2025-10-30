Jemimah's epic ton powers India past Australia into Women's World Cup final

In one of the most extraordinary nights in women’s cricket, India pulled off the impossible — chasing down a record 339 to defeat defending champions Australia by five wickets at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and storm into the Women’s World Cup final. At the heart of it stood Jemimah Rodrigues, who played the innings of her life — a breathtaking, unbeaten 127 off 134 balls that turned dreams into destiny on Thursday. With the win over Australia, India have qualified for the Women’s ODI World Cup final for the third time; they finished runners up in 2005 and 2017.
When the pressure was at its peak and the shadows of Australia’s dominance loomed large, Rodrigues’ composure and poise stood out. Her masterful innings, supported by captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s authoritative 89 off 88 balls, ensured India not only chased down the mammoth target but did so with nine balls to spare.
This victory, soaked in emotion and redemption, will go down as one of the defining moments in Indian cricket’s history.
Why this story matters
Historic chase: India’s successful pursuit of 339 is the highest-ever chase in women’s One-Day Internationals, rewriting the record books.
This was the first time a 300-plus total was chased down in an ODI World Cup knockout - Men’s or Women’s. The previous highest had come in the Men’s Cricket World Cup 2015 semifinal: 298 by New Zealand vs South Africa in Auckland. Breaking the Australian jinx: After years of heartbreak at the hands of Australia, India finally flipped the script — and in the grandest of settings.
Rise of a new generation: Rodrigues’ maturity and confidence symbolise a fearless new era for Indian women’s cricket.
Inspiration beyond sport: The win reflects the growing strength, resilience, and ambition of India’s women athletes, resonating far beyond the boundary lines.
Australia’s power start, India’s stronger response
Earlier, Phoebe Litchfield’s commanding 119 off 93 balls, Ellyse Perry’s steady 77, and Ashleigh Gardner’s explosive 65 powered Australia to an imposing 338. It was a daunting total, built on dominance — but India had other plans.
Despite losing Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana early, Rodrigues and Harmanpreet steadied the innings with a match-defining partnership. The duo’s calculated aggression and calm under pressure sapped the Australian bowlers’ confidence. Even as Kim Garth (2/46) and Annabel Sutherland (2/69) tried to claw back momentum, the pair refused to yield.
As the run rate climbed, Rodrigues shifted gears effortlessly, finding gaps and boundaries with surgical precision. Deepti Sharma (24) and Richa Ghosh (26) added crucial support in the chase, ensuring India stayed on course.
The winning moment
When Amanjot Kaur pierced the field with the winning shot, the floodgates of emotion burst open. Jemimah sprinted towards her partner, arms wide, eyes glistening — and soon, the entire Indian team enveloped them in a jubilant embrace. Smriti Mandhana reached them first, laughter and tears blending in a moment that captured what years of toil and heartbreak had built toward.
The stands erupted. The tricolour fluttered. For once, it was Australia’s turn to watch in disbelief.
A watershed moment for women’s cricket
This victory was more than a win; it was a statement — that India can, and will, rise on the grandest stage. For years, Australia had been the immovable mountain. Tonight, that mountain moved.
Longest winning streaks in Women’s WC
- 15 - Australia (2022-2025) - streak ended today
- 15 - Australia (1997-2000)
- 12 - Australia (1978-1982)
- 11 - New Zealand (1988-1993)
- 10 - England (1993-1997)
*Australia’s previous defeat in the World Cup was also against India: in the 2017 semi-final in Derby.
Rodrigues’ innings will be remembered alongside the greats — not just for its beauty and precision, but for its context. This was her first ODI World Cup, and she carried India to their first-ever World Cup final berth with an innings of rare grace and grit. “Last year, I was dropped from the World Cup. This year, I came back thinking, okay, I’ll give it a try. I was in good form, so I wanted to build on that. But things kept happening one after another, and a lot was beyond my control. I was fortunate to have amazing people around me who believed in me,” 25-year-old Jemimah said after the semifinal match.
Harmanpreet’s leadership, calm and commanding, underpinned a side that no longer plays with fear or deference. The young guns — Charani, Ghosh, Deepti — all played their parts in a team that now exudes belief.
This match may well be remembered as the turning point — when Indian women’s cricket stopped chasing dreams and began living them.
Brief Scores
Australia: 338 in 50 overs (Phoebe Litchfield 119, Ellyse Perry 77, Ashleigh Gardner 65; Deepti Sharma 2/73, Shree Charani 2/49).
India: 341/5 in 48.3 overs (Jemimah Rodrigues 127 not out, Harmanpreet Kaur 89; Kim Garth 2/46).
The road ahead
India now face South Africa in the final — a clash that could deliver the country’s first Women’s World Cup crown. But even before the final ball is bowled, this semifinal will be remembered as the night when Indian women’s cricket found its heartbeat — and showed the world its fire.