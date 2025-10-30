India vs Australia live streaming, ICC Women's World Cup SF 2 live telecast

The stage is set for the second semi-final of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, as Australia Women (AUS-W) face India Women (IND-W) on Thursday, October 30, at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. A Reserve Day has been set for Friday in case weather disrupts play, ensuring a decisive result for a place in the final.
Australia, having topped the points table, come into the clash with a slight concern over skipper Alyssa Healy’s fitness. Healy, recovering from a recent injury, showed encouraging signs during Tuesday’s training session and is expected to feature if fully fit. Her presence will be crucial as Australia aims to maintain their momentum and field their preferred playing combination in this high-stakes encounter. Check IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES WOmen;s ODI WC 2025 SF 2 and full scorecard here
India, the fourth and final team to qualify for the semi-finals, have made a key change with Shafali Verma replacing opener Pratika Rawal, who is ruled out due to an ankle injury. Shafali will partner vice-captain Smriti Mandhana at the top of the order, giving India a solid opening pair. While the batting lineup appears settled, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur faces the tactical challenge of selecting the ideal bowling combination to counter Australia’s strong batting lineup. Thursday’s clash promises intensity, skill, and high drama as both sides battle for a spot in the final.
|ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: India-W vs Australia-W broadcast details
|Territory/Region
|TV Broadcaster(s)
|Digital Platform(s)
|India
|Star Sports (via JioStar distribution)
|JioHotstar
|Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Maldives, Bhutan
|JioStar partners (Star Sports India feed)
|JioHotstar
|Sri Lanka
|Maharaja TV (TV1)
|www.sirasatv.lk, ICC.tv
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|Sky Go
|Australia
|Prime Video
|Prime Video
|New Zealand
|Sky TV
|Sky Go
|USA & Canada
|Willow TV
|Willow TV app
|Caribbean, S. America
|ESPN
|Disney+
|Bangladesh
|TSM (T-Sports, Toffee)
|Toffee
|Pakistan
|PTV, TEN Sports
|Myco, Tamasha
|Middle East & N. Africa
|Criclife channel (Starzplay, linear TV)
|Starzplay
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport app
|Pacific Islands
|PNG Digicel
|Digicel Play
|Singapore
|StarHub
|StarHub TV+
|Malaysia, Hong Kong
|Astro Cricket
|Astro Go
|Afghanistan, Others
|ICC TV host broadcast world feed (Jiostar global dist.)
|ICC.tv
How to Watch India vs Australia in ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Online: Live Streaming and Telecast Information
When will the India vs Australia match take place in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025?
India will go toe-to-toe with Australia in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Sunday, October 30
What will be the venue for the India vs Australia match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on October 30?
The match between India and Australia will take place at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.
What time will the toss take place for the India vs Australia ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match?
The toss for the India vs Australia ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will take place at 2:30 PM IST.
What time will the first ball of the India vs Australia ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match be bowled?
The India vs Australia match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 will begin at 3 PM IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of India vs Australia ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match in India?
The live telecast of India vs Australia ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be available on Star Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs Australia ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match in India?
The live streaming of the India vs Australia ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.