Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 11:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Rupee slips sharply as hopes of US Federal Reserve rate cut in Dec fade

Rupee slips sharply as hopes of US Federal Reserve rate cut in Dec fade

The rupee weakened as much as 0.56 per cent, the most since August 29, to 88.70 per dollar on Thursday, closing in on its September record of 88.8050

Rupee

Rupee also faced pressure from dollar demand linked to the central bank squaring off certain positions in the non-deliverable forwards market, he added.

Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 11:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The rupee approached a record low, pressured by a stronger US dollar as traders pared bets on a December rate cut by the Federal Reserve, and as the local central bank was not seen stepping in to support the currency.
 
The rupee weakened as much as 0.56 per cent, the most since August 29, to 88.70 per dollar on Thursday, closing in on its September record of 88.8050. Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of India was alarmed to see the rupee nearing that level and sold dollars to stabilise it, said a person familiar with the matter.
 
“Most Asian currencies have weakened after the Fed cast doubts on a December rate cut, but the rupee has taken a bigger beating in the absence of strong central bank dollar sales in the spot market today,” said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors. Rupee also faced pressure from dollar demand linked to the central bank squaring off certain positions in the non-deliverable forwards market, he added. 
 
 

More From This Section

rare earth magnet, magnet

Some companies in India get China licences to import REMs, says MEA

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Piyush Goyal stresses need for export diversification amid tariff heat

penthouse, housing, hotels

Stats ministry plans fresh look at CPI housing gauge, seeks public feedbackpremium

Assocham

Assocham for easing direct tax measures to spur investor confidence

Yellow Peas

India to impose 30% import duty on yellow peas to support domestic prices

Topics : Rupee vs dollar Indian rupee rupee bond

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 11:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayMale Breast CancerLouvre Heist UpdateBSFI Summit 2025 LIVEQ2 Results TodayOrkla vs Lenskart IPOLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon