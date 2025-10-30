Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 08:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Abhishek Nayar named new Kolkata Knight Riders head coach ahead of IPL 2026

Abhishek Nayar named new Kolkata Knight Riders head coach ahead of IPL 2026

Nayar, 42, has been closely associated with the Knight Riders setup since 2018, serving as a key member of the support staff.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 8:13 PM IST

In a significant development for the Indian Premier League (IPL), Abhishek Nayar has been announced as the new head coach of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The former India all-rounder replaces Chandrakant Pandit, who led the team for three seasons, including their title-winning campaign in 2024. This marks a new phase for the franchise, which continues its trend of appointing Indian coaches to lead the side.
 
A Familiar Face Returns to the Helm
 
Nayar, 42, has been closely associated with the Knight Riders setup since 2018, serving as a key member of the support staff. His influence has been instrumental in developing players both technically and mentally. Although his involvement in the 2025 season was reduced due to national commitments, Nayar’s deep understanding of the team dynamics made him a natural choice for the top job.
 
 
Earlier this year, he also took charge as the head coach of the UP Warriorz in the Women’s Premier League, further broadening his coaching credentials. 

Backed by the Management
 
KKR CEO Venky Mysore expressed full confidence in Nayar’s elevation, saying, “Abhishek has been an integral part of the Knight Riders family for years. His insight into player management and his modern approach to coaching make him the ideal leader for this next phase. We’re excited to see him guide the team forward.”
 
A Modern, Player-Centric Coach
 
Known for his progressive, player-focused methods, Nayar is regarded as one of India’s most innovative cricket minds. His stint as an assistant coach with the Indian national team provided valuable international experience, reinforcing his reputation as a mentor who combines tactical sharpness with emotional intelligence.
 
Over the years, Nayar has worked individually with several top Indian cricketers, including KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, and Rohit Sharma. The Indian skipper has publicly credited Nayar for helping him rediscover his form and mental clarity during a crucial phase in his career.
 
Building the Future
 
Nayar will lead KKR alongside mentor Dwayne Bravo and other existing staff members. Following the exit of bowling coach Bharat Arun, who has joined Lucknow Super Giants, the franchise is finalizing a new bowling coach. With Nayar at the helm, KKR enters a fresh era, one rooted in continuity, innovation, and player development.

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 8:13 PM IST

