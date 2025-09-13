Saturday, September 13, 2025 | 05:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jersey sponsors to be finalised in 15-20 days: BCCI VP Rajiv Shukla

Jersey sponsors to be finalised in 15-20 days: BCCI VP Rajiv Shukla

BCCI vice president Rajiv Shukla on Saturday said the new jersey sponsor of the Indian cricket team will be finalised in the next two to three weeks, with bids scheduled to close on September 16.

Rajiv Shukla

Rajiv Shukla, Vice President of BCCI during match 35 of the Indian Premier League season 17 (IPL 2024) between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on the 20th April 2024. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

Press Trust of India Singapore
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2025 | 5:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Team India is without a shirt sponsor in the ongoing Asia Cup after the BCCI's deal with online gaming company Dream11, worth Rs 358 crore per year, was cut short following the enactment of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, which banned real-money gaming applications.

The BCCI has since floated a new tender that bars companies involved in real-money gaming, betting, cryptocurrency, or alcoholic products from bidding.

 

"The tender process has been released and there are a lot of bidders. We will tell you after it's finalised. I think it will be finalised in 15-20 days," said Shukla at an event organised by realtors' apex body CREDAI here.

Asked if any name had emerged as a frontrunner, Shukla added: "No, there is no name yet. There are a lot of bidders. We will tell you after it's finalised."  Shukla also spoke about the recent GST hike on IPL tickets, which now places them in the 40 per cent slab, alongside casinos and race clubs. 

As a result, a Rs 500 ticket will now cost Rs 700 and a Rs 2,000 ticket will go up to Rs 2,800. Regular international and domestic matches will continue to attract 18 per cent GST.

"I am seeing that a lot of common people come to watch IPL. It will definitely have an impact. But I am hopeful that a lot of people will come to watch IPL," he said.

On criticism that the BCCI enjoys tax exemptions, Shukla responded: "BCCI pays income tax like a corporate company. It also pays GST. We don't have any exemptions."  "We pay thousands of crores of taxes. State associations also pay taxes. And we never take a single rupee grant from the government."  On the growth of women's cricket, Shukla said: "A lot of efforts are being made... The only challenge is that the stadium should be full."  "Women should also come to watch the game. From our side we are doing everything. The salary is also at par.

"We are promoting women, organising tournaments, all facilities are being provided. The only thing is that people should come and watch women's games.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 13 2025 | 5:20 PM IST

