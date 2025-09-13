Saturday, September 13, 2025 | 05:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / Asia Cup: Saim Ayub unfazed ahead of India Clash - 'We live in the present'

Ayub emphasized that the team management has been driving one simple message for months: learn from what's behind, don't dwell on it, and move forward.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

There’s a quiet confidence in Saim Ayub, whether he’s fielding tricky questions or effortlessly executing his now-signature “no-look pick-up pull” shot. When asked about Pakistan’s loss to India in New York during last year’s T20 World Cup, a match he didn’t play, Ayub’s reply was short and sharp:
 
“Sir, it has been a year and a half. At that time, if you had asked me, I would have told you how I felt. Do you remember? I do not remember now.” This came ahead of Pakistan’s key Asia Cup fixture against India, and while many expect nerves, Ayub seems to draw on a steady mindset.
 
 
Focus on Process, Not Past or Hype
 
Ayub emphasized that the team management has been driving one simple message for months: learn from what’s behind, don’t dwell on it, and move forward. He insists that Pakistan aren’t treating the India showdown as anything other than another critical match, one among many in their campaign.
 
Even when asked about childhood memories or the history between the two rivals, he remained grounded. “Memories do not matter. This tournament matters the most,” he said. “We are not just looking forward to the Pakistan-India match. We are looking forward to winning the tournament.” 

Form, Role & Conditions
 
Despite recent scores of 0, 17, 11, and 0, Ayub says he feels the management’s trust. “It’s up to us to make the effort. No one knows who will perform at the end of the day. We all trust each other.”
 
On strategy, Ayub mentioned how pitch conditions, particularly dryness and lack of dew, could influence bowling tactics. Pakistan may play all three specialist spinners, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammed Nawaz, and Sufiyan Muqeem, if the wicket turns out to be dry. If fast bowlers are necessary, they won't hesitate.
 
“Every Bowler Is a Challenge”
 
Asked how he views facing a bowler like Jasprit Bumrah, whom he hasn’t played against before, Ayub’s attitude was clear:
 
“Every bowler is a challenge,” he said. But more than individual matchups, his priority is helping the team win. “We are in the present. We are in the match. That is what matters.”

First Published: Sep 13 2025 | 5:03 PM IST

