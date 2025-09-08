Monday, September 08, 2025 | 12:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Md Nawaz becomes third Pakistani player to take T20I hat-trick; full list

Md Nawaz becomes third Pakistani player to take T20I hat-trick; full list

Md Nawaz took 5 wickets in the match, equalling the record for most wickets by a Pakistani player in a T20I match

Mohammad Nawaz (PIC: X)

Mohammad Nawaz (PIC: X)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 12:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Pakistani spin all-rounder Md Nawaz had an outing of his life against Afghanistan in the final match of the UAE T20 tri-series in Sharjah as, after scoring a brilliant 25 runs with the bat to help Pakistan put up a fighting total of 141 on the board, he went on to create history by becoming only the third Pakistani player to claim a T20I hat-trick. He removed Darwish Rasooli and Azmatullah Omarzai on the final two balls of the sixth over before getting the wicket of Ibrahim Zadran on the first ball of the seventh over to complete his hat-trick. He went on to take the wickets of Karim Jannat and Rashid Khan to finally finish his spell on the night with figures of 5 for 19 in 4 overs, helping Pakistan beat Afghanistan by 75 runs. 
 
 
Before Nawaz, only Faheem Ashraf (2018) and Md Hasnain (2020) had achieved this milestone for Pakistan.

Full list of Pakistani players with T20I hat-trick

Player Match Venue Season
Faheem Ashraf Pakistan v Sri Lanka Abu Dhabi 2017/18
Md Hasnain Pakistan v Sri Lanka Lahore 2019/20
Md Nawaz Pakistan vs Afghanistan Sharjah 2025

Full list of players with T20I hat-tricks

While Nawaz is the third player to take a T20I hat-trick for Pakistan, he is the 22nd overall in the list of players with T20I hat-tricks among ICC full member nations.

List of players with T20I hat-tricks (ICC full member nations)

Player Match Venue Season
B Lee Australia v Bangladesh Cape Town 2007/08
JDP Oram New Zealand v Sri Lanka Colombo (RPS) 2009
TG Southee New Zealand v Pakistan Auckland 2010/11
NLTC Perera Sri Lanka v India Ranchi 2015/16
SL Malinga Sri Lanka v Bangladesh Colombo 2016/17
SL Malinga Sri Lanka v New Zealand Pallekele 2019
Mohammad Hasnain Pakistan v Sri Lanka Lahore 2019/20
DL Chahar India v Bangladesh Nagpur 2019/20
AC Agar Australia v South Africa Johannesburg 2019/20
A Dananjaya Sri Lanka v West Indies Antigua 2020/21
NT Ellis Australia v Bangladesh Dhaka 2021
PWH de Silva Sri Lanka v South Africa Sharjah 2021/22
K Rabada South Africa v England Sharjah 2021/22
Josh Little Ireland v New Zealand Adelaide 2022/23
Tim Southee India v New Zealand Mount Maunganui 2022/23
Matt Henry New Zealand v Pakistan Lahore 2023
Pat Cummins Australia v Bangladesh North Sound 2024
Pat Cummins Australia v Afghanistan Kingstown 2024
Chris Jordan England v United States of America Bridgetown 2024
Lockie Ferguson New Zealand v Sri Lanka Dambulla 2024/25
Md Nawaz Pakistan v Afghanistan Sharjah 2025
 

More From This Section

PAK vs AFG final

T20 Tri-series final: Pakistan vs Afghanistan live match time and streaming

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yashasvi, Jaiswal

Central Zone advance to Duleep Trophy final despite Jaiswal's valiant 50

Narayan Jagadeesan

South Zone seal spot in Duleep Trophy 2025 final after draw with North Zone

AFG vs UAE

AFG vs UAE HIGHLIGHTS T20 Tri-series: Afghanistan beat UAE by 4 runs in thrilling tie

BCCI

BCCI hikes Indian cricket team jersey sponsorship rates after Dream11 exit

Topics : Pakistan cricket team Afghanistan cricket team T20 cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 12:06 AM IST

Explore News

Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final LIVE ScoreStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayHappy Teachers Day 2025 WishesGiorgio Armani DiesGST RatesWeather Update TodayTrump Tariffs CaseUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon