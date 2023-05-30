close

JioCinema breaks world record with over 32 mn viewers during IPL final

JioCinema, the official digital streaming partner of IPL (Indian Premier League) 2023, has broken the world record for the most concurrent views to a live-streamed event on Monday

IANS New Delhi
IPL

Chennai Super Kings Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his Gujarat Titans counterpart, Hardik Pandya, at the toss before the IPL 2023 final in Ahmedabad:| Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 11:06 AM IST
Listen to This Article

JioCinema, the official digital streaming partner of IPL (Indian Premier League) 2023, has broken the world record for the most concurrent views to a live-streamed event on Monday as over 3.2 crore viewers witnessed the finale of this year IPL, featuring Chennai Super Kings versus Gujarat Titans.

During Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2023, JioCinema recorded over 2.57 crore concurrent viewers witnessing the sensational century by Shubhman Gill in the first innings between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians.

Disney's Hotstar, the former digital streaming partner of the IPL, drew over 2.5 crore simultaneous viewers for a cricket match in July 2019, a record that stood unbroken for several years.

Moreover, on April 17, about 2.4 crore viewers came together to watch M.S. Dhoni's CSK defend against a high-octane run chase from Royal Challengers Bangalore with bated breath at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

This record was set after bettering the one set on April 12 of a peak concurrency touching 2.2 crore, again when Dhoni almost pulled off another heist against Rajasthan Royals.

JioCinema continues to set global benchmarks in the world of digital sports viewing as it clocked over 1,500 crore video views in the first seven weeks of this year's IPL.

In the 16th edition of the IPL, Chennai Super Kings defeated Gujarat Titans by five wickets (via DLS method) in the rain-affected rescheduled final of the season to win a record-equalling fifth IPL title at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

--IANS

shs/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 30 2023 | 11:06 AM IST

