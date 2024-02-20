Sensex (    %)
                        
Kohli's deepfake video promoting betting app goes viral, watch video here

Virat Kohli's deepfake goes viral on different social media platforms, where he can be seen promoting a betting application promising significant returns. Watch the video here

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2024 | 4:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian star cricketer, Virat Kohli, became the recent target of deepfake technology. A video went viral on social media platforms where Kohli could be seen endorsing a betting application that promises significant returns from minimal investments. To build the authenticity of the video, the creator also added a widely known Journalist  Anjana Om Kashyap, in India.

In the viral video, Virat Kohli could be seen endorsing a betting application called "Aviator". The video was created in a fabricated scenario implying the advertisement was broadcast during a live news show. The viral clip also claims that Kohli has made substantial profits by investing a nominal amount.

The deep fake video was taken from a well-known interview of Virat Kohli with Graham Bensinger, superimposed what sounds like a fake voice over the cricket's original one, and utilised the deep fake technology to synchronise the lip movements to share the fabricated message.

The viral deepfake video makes it look like Kohli is promoting the online game with dubious benefits. However, Kohli never endorsed such games and the altered video also suggests that the application promises a lucrative return on Investment.

Watch the viral video here:

Sachin Tendulkar Deepfake Video

Before Virat Kohli, a deepfake video of veteran cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also went viral. That video also depicts Tendulkar endorsing a gaming application. In that video, Sachin and his daughter could be seen conveying the false idea that Tendulkar and his daughter made good returns from that online game.

Sachin Tendulkar came forward and said that the video was fake. He shared a message on X saying that the video was fake and called it disturbing to see the misuse of technology. Sachin wrote, “These videos are fake. It is disturbing to see rampant misuse of technology. Request everyone to report videos, ads & apps like these in large numbers.” 

Watch the viral video here:


Sachin Tendulkar reacts on his viral deepfake video endorsing mobile app

Topics : Virat Kohli Artificial intelligence Viral video Sachin Tendulkar Cricketers

First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 4:28 PM IST

