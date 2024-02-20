Ranji Trophy: Vidarbha beat Haryana by 115 runs, qualify for knockout stage

Spin bowling all-rounder Aditya Sarwate produced another impressive show as Vidarbha registered a comfortable 115-run win over Haryana on the fourth and final day to qualify for the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals from group A, here Monday.

Vidarbha (33) grabbed six points from what was their fifth win in the tournament to finish on top of Group A and were followed by Saurashtra (29).

Sarwate, who had scored 99 in the first innings, made a valuable 42 in the second essay to help Vidarbha add 92 runs to their overnight total of 113/4.

They set the visitors a victory target of 296 after being dismissed for 205 in 71.4 overs.

Vidarbha then dished out a superlative bowling effort with left-arm spinner Sarwate also starring with the ball, taking two wickets for 38 runs to go with his first-innings figures of 3/59.



Off-spinner Akshay Wakhare (3/30) snapped three as the hosts bundled out Haryana for 180 in 34.3 overs.

Pacer Umesh Yadav (2/37), Aditya Thakare (1/47) and Yash Thakur (1/21) were the other wicket-takers.

Chasing the total, Haryana failed to capitalise on the starts and lost wickets at regular intervals to be reduced to 113 for 5 in the 25th over.

Number 9 batter Anshul Kamboj, in fact, emerged as their top-scorer with an entertaining 25-ball 46, studded with five fours and three sixes.

Vidarbha had scored 423 in their first innings and in response, Haryana had posted 333.

Jharkhand beat Rajasthan by 89 runs





Left-arm spinner Anukul Roy bagged his fifth five-wicket haul as Jharkhand thrashed Rajasthan by 89 runs in their Group A contest.

Jharkhand, defending 248, had left Rajasthan gasping for breath at 120 for six in their second innings on day 3.

On Monday, the hosts returned to complete the task with the 25-year-old Roy claiming two more wickets to complete a fine five-wicket haul at the Keenan Stadium.

Varun Aaron (1/22) provided the first breakthrough in the morning when he removed overnight batter Samarpit Joshi (23), who was caught by Nazim Siddiqui in the 54th over.

Mahipal Lomror too could just another 18 runs to his overnight score of 30 before being a victim of Roy, who cleaned up Aniket Choudhary (0) for his fifth victim.

In between, Utkarsh Singh got rid of Manav Suthar (14) as Rajasthan cut a sorry figure with the bat.

With the win, Jharkhand finished their campaign on a high, signing off at the sixth position in group A.

Brief Scores:



In Nagpur: Vidarbha 423 and 113 for 4 in 38.2 overs (Dhruv Shorey 43, Atharva Taide 49) lead Haryana 333 by 203 runs.

In Jamshedpur: Jharkhand 188 and 269 beat Rajasthan 210 and 158 all out in 68.1 overs (Mahipal Lomror 48; Anukul Roy 5/36) by 89 runs.

In Delhi: Maharashtra 225 and 157 for 6 in 90 overs (Arshin Kulkarni 58; Kaushal Tambe 44; Pulkit Narang 2/33, Nitin Tanwar 2/29) draw against Services 432 allout in 190 overs (Shubham Rohilla 72, Rajat Paliwal 51, Nakul Sharma 87; Taranjitsingh Dhillon 5/131).