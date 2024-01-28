Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

LIVE SCORE IND VS ENG 1st Test Day 4: Pope looks to extend lead over 200

India vs England live score updates: England will resume from 316-6 on Day 4 with Ollie Pope (148 off 208 balls) and Rehan Ahmed (16 off 31 balls) at the crease.

Image Abhishek Singh New Delhi
Oliie Pope

Oliie Pope. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

On Day 4 of India vs England 1st Test, the visitors would be hoping that Ollie Pope would extend the lead over 200 while the hosts were looking to bundle out the opposition quickly in the second innings at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. With England taking a 126-run lead in the second innings and still four wickets in hands, captain Ben Stokes would be hoping for a target above 200 runs to keep India on a tight leash in the fourth innings of the Test match.

England will resume from 316-6 on Day 4 with Ollie Pope (148 off 208 balls) and Rehan Ahmed (16 off 31 balls) at the crease. 

England second innings scorecard at stumps on Day 3

England 2nd Inning
316-6 (77 ov) CRR:4.10
Batter   R B 4s 6s SR
Zak Crawley c R Sharma b R Ashwin 31 33 4 1 93.94
Ben Duckett b J Bumrah 47 52 7 0 90.38
Ollie Pope Not out 148 208 17 0 71.15
Joe Root lbw b J Bumrah 2 6 0 0 33.33
Jonny Bairstow b R Jadeja 10 24 1 0 41.67
Ben Stokes (C) b R Ashwin 6 33 0 0 18.18
Ben Foakes (WK) b AR Patel 34 81 2 0 41.98
Rehan Ahmed Not out 16 31 2 0 51.61
Extras 22 (b 14, Ib 2, w 0, nb 6, p 0)
Total 316 (6 wkts, 77 Ov)
Bowler O M R W NB ECO
Jasprit Bumrah 12 3 29 2 0 2.42
Ravichandran Ashwin 21 3 93 2 0 4.43
Axar Patel 15 2 69 1 0 4.6
Ravindra Jadeja 26 1 101 1 6 3.88
Mohammed Siraj 3 0 8 0 0 2.67


India 1st innings scorecard


 
England 1st innings scorecard

England 1st Inning 246-10 (64.3 ov) CRR:3.81
Batter Dismissals R B 4s 6s SR
Zak Crawley c M Siraj b R Ashwin 20 40 3 0 50
Ben Duckett lbw b R Ashwin 35 39 7 0 89.74
Ollie Pope c R Sharma b R Jadeja 1 11 0 0 9.09
Joe Root c J Bumrah b R Jadeja 29 60 1 0 48.33
Jonny Bairstow b AR Patel 37 58 5 0 63.79
Ben Stokes (C) b J Bumrah 70 88 6 3 79.55
Ben Foakes (WK) c KS Bharat b AR Patel 4 24 0 0 16.67
Rehan Ahmed c KS Bharat b J Bumrah 13 18 1 0 72.22
Tom Hartley b R Jadeja 23 24 2 1 95.83
Mark Wood b R Ashwin 11 24 2 0 45.83
Jack Leach Not out 0 3 0 0 0
Extras 3 (b 0, Ib 1, w 0, nb 2, p 0)
Total 246 (10 wkts, 64.3 Ov)
Bowler O M R W NB ECO
Jasprit Bumrah 8.3 1 28 2 0 3.29
Mohammed Siraj 4 0 28 0 1 7
Ravindra Jadeja 18 4 88 3 1 4.89
Ravichandran Ashwin 21 1 68 3 0 3.24
Axar Patel 13 1 33 2 0 2.54
 


India vs England 1st Test Day 4 Live Telecast

Sports 18 HD/SD will live telecast the India vs England Test series with English commentary.

India vs England 1st test Day 4 Live streaming

Jio Cinemas will live stream India vs England Day 4 proceedings in multiple languages.

Stay tuned for India vs England live cricket score and match updates here
9:13 AM

How Pope owned the Hyderabad pitch

Owais Shah, former England cricketer and Expert, JioCinema and Sports18 added: “Ollie Pope and Ben Duckett, both used the reverse sweep to good effect and scored a lot of runs, but what was impressive was the use of wrists to take singles and doubles. And speaking about the sweeps, that is something England have planned, and we will continue to see a lot of that in this series.”
9:00 AM

Joe Root heaps praises on Ollie Pope

Senior England batter Joe Root said he was left "speechless" after Ollie Pope made a stunning hundred to lead their fightback against India on the third day of the first Test here on Saturday.

Pope made an unbeaten 148 off 208 balls as England closed the day at 316 for six, to be ahead of India by 126 runs.

"I'm speechless. It's one of the best knocks that I've ever seen. I've seen a lot of cricket. Played and batted out there in the middle with a lot of brilliant players and to witness that today was really special," said Root in his post-day press meet.

"I didn't mind when he big-dogged me and said 'can you do the press (conference)' because to manipulate the field as he did against that attack, on that surface, to show the powers of concentration, determination, fitness and skillimmense," Root added.

The former England captain was chuffed for Pope because it's not easy for an overseas batter to come to the sub-continent and make an impression.

"Honestly, it's an absolute masterclass on how to bat in these conditions. As an overseas player, someone who's not exposed to these surfaces, and to come back off a serious injury like he had in summer and have that amount of time out of the game and then put together that outstanding," said Root.

8:53 AM

India vs England 1st Test Day 3 highlights

After bundling out India, the visitors put themselves in a good position with a lead of 126 runs. They still have 4 wickets in hand and Ollie Pope going strong on 148 not out. 

Tap here to know what has happened on Day 3 of IND vs ENG Test 


8:50 AM

India vs England 1st Test Day 4 live updates

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs England 1st test Day 4 proceedings. 
Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Shubman Gill Jasprit Bumrah Rohit Sharma KL Rahul India vs England India cricket team England cricket team ICC World Test Championship Test Cricket Ben Stokes Joe Root Axar Patel R Ashwin Ravindra Jadeja Shreyas Iyer Mohammed Siraj Jonny Bairstow Mark Wood

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 28 2024 | 8:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayRepublic Day 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesIND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 LIVERepublic Day 2024 ParadeNova Agritech IPOBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon